Dior topped worldwide designers scoring the most media value through Instagram mentions and engagement during the recent round of spring ’19 fashion shows, according to InfluencerDB, a marketing software company that tracks the best-performing brands and influencer marketing campaigns on the social channel.

Dior, which is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, had $3.7 million in earned media value, attracting over 7 million likes and 1,260 mentions by influencers with more than 15,000 followers.

Countries where the engagement came from were in order, Italy (15 percent); the U.S. (11 percent); Brazil (10.8 percent); India (10.2 percent); Russia (6.6 percent); Germany (5.7 percent); Spain (5.3 percent); Mexico (3.5 percent); the Ukraine (3.3 percent); France (2.9 percent), and others (25.6 percent), according to InfluencerDB.

The information was pulled directly from Instagram and analyzed in order to generate the overall earned media value based on tagged posts communicated by influencers, celebrities and notable personalities.

In Milan, the designer who earned the most media value was Jeremy Scott for Moschino, with the account, instagram.com/itsjeremyscott, who scored $1.7 million in earned media value and had 1.6 million likes, along with 254 mentions by influencers with more than 15,000 followers. Scott’s engagement came mostly from the U.S. (36.7 percent), followed by Italy (13.3 percent) and Brazil (8.5 percent), and countries with less engagement.

The other account, Instagram.com/Moschino earned $1.5 million in earned media value, had 1 million likes and 532 mentions by influencers with more than 15,000 followers. Their engagement came mostly from Italy (20.1 percent), followed closely by the U.S. (19.2 percent) and Brazil (10.6 percent), and other countries with less engagement.

In New York, the winner was Brandon Maxwell, whose spring collection was a nod to his home state of Texas. Maxwell had $1.3 million in earned media value, 1.6 million likes and 285 mentions by influencers with more than 15,000 followers. His largest engagement came from the U.S. (47.2 percent), followed by Italy (7.8 percent), Brazil (7.6 percent), the U.K. (5.6 percent) and Mexico (3.8 percent), and countries with less engagement.

In London, Riccardo Tisci, who showed his first collection as chief creative officer for Burberry, earned the most media value at $1.2 million, and 1 million likes, along with 375 mentions.

Also making the top 10 list was Off-White, which is designed by Virgil Abloh and teamed with Nike again to focus on track and field. Off-White had $1.4 million in earned media value, 6 million likes and 521 mentions. While Off-White showed its ready-to-wear collection in Paris, the largest engagement came from the U.S. (34.8 percent), followed by Italy (11.4 percent), the U.K. (6 percent), France (4.7 percent), and then countries with less engagement.

Versace, which made a deal last week to sell its business to Michael Kors Holdings, made the top 10 list earning $1.34 million in media value, with 5.7 million likes and 574 mentions. Its engagement came mostly from the U.S. (21.6 percent), followed by Italy (14.7 percent), Brazil (11.5 percent) and Russia (7.6 percent), and other countries with less engagement.

Other Instagram accounts that broke $1 million in earned media value were Dolce & Gabbana, with $1.3 million in earned media value and 3.7 million likes; Chanel, which turned its Le Grand Palais runway into a beach with an ocean and lifeguard, had $1 million in earned media value and 2.5 million likes; and Ralph Lauren, which celebrated its 50th anniversary at its Central Park fashion show, and scored $1 million in earned media value and had 5.5 million likes.