Kim Jones just revealed his recent moonlighting gig — guest-editing Harper’s Bazaar’s first men’s print issue in 50 years.

The artistic director of Dior Men’s took to Instagram Monday to unveil his five separate cover stars of a special supplement devoted entirely to men’s style and inspired by the original 1967 quarterly Men’s Bazaar.

In addition to four musicians — Maluma, Travis Scott, J Balvin and Orville Peck — Jones also put himself on a cover and unsurprisingly, especially given that the issue was a partnership between Dior and Harper’s, all five men were decked out in clothes from the French fashion house.

In his editorial, Jones explained that he wanted the covers to reflect diversity, inclusivity and reality and was inspired by late fashion illustrator and photographer Antonio Lopez, known for his work in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Interview.

“He’s an absolute hero of mine; I would have loved to have met him,” he wrote. “I was thinking about his New York, about the mix and diversity of the people Antonio photographed and drew in the 1970s and Eighties — the vibrancy and energy, the freedom — and I wanted to capture some of that in these images and reflect it through fashion for now.

“J Balvin and Maluma are two of the biggest Latinx stars in the world, and they look like Antonio boys. Travis Scott is an amazing performer and fits into that diverse mix; he’s who Antonio Lopez would be shooting today. As for Orville Peck, I love both his image and the messages behind his music,” he added.

Hearst-owend Harper’s has slowly been dipping it toes further into men’s fashion recently, beginning with “a special men’s issue” for its digital audience in June, revolving around the Jonas Brothers. The women’s fashion magazine last dabbled in men’s around half a century ago when it briefly published Men’s Bazaar.

A spokesperson for Hearst said the men’s supplement will likely be a quarterly edition, with different guest editors.

Alongside the main Harper’s Bazaar December-January issue, whose cover face is Angelina Jolie, the supplement will hit new stands Tuesday.

