Doja Cat Flaunts Pink Buzz Cut for Dazed Beauty Issue

Doja Cat, who has had a great run during the past fashion month, donning one daring look after another at Thom Browne, Vivienne Westwood, Mônot, and more, is one of the six stars appearing on the cover of the winter issue of Dazed.

She went for a pink buzz cut while making a teasing face with her little fingers pulling her mouth wide open while her index finger points to her temple.

In the issue, the artist shared that she thinks real beauty is not about Snapchat filters but about going against the grain. “Take something that is classically beautiful, twist it and make it your own,” she added.

Other covers feature the rising Nigerian singer Tems; actress and Loewe runway model Taylor Russell; Lulu and Angel Prost, the duo behind the hyper-pop group Frost Children, and Salone Flying Star, a member of Sierra Leone’s first amputee football team.

The latest issue was built around the notion of beauty in a variety of forms with “a youthful and irreverent energy,” according to Kacion Mayers, who has been editorial director of Dazed since April.

Doja Cat stars in Dazed’s winter 2022 issue. Courtesy

“From a feature aptly titled ‘Beauty in the AI of the beholder’ looking at the impact of social media and how it shapes our ideas and ideals around beauty, conversations with some of LA’s top plastic surgeons and dermatologists, to this idea of ‘The Beautiful Game’ with the Salone Flying Stars, a football team consisting of amputees in Sierra Leone who won’t let their circumstances define them. We tried to travel the world and digital landscapes in search of beauty in all its myriad forms,” he said.

There are also stories exploring why women are cutting their hair off in Iran, and how a 12-year-old girl’s decision to “rock the bald” raised awareness around alopecia.

Mayers said Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, captured the issue’s energy, and “we were proven right on set as she brought nonstop energy and a surplus of ideas to throw about.”

“There was beauty in her innate ability to toe the line between exploring, remaining grounded, and staying true to oneself with ease. Even with all these different characters and energies she exuded, I never once felt like I lost her; she was always present,” added Mayers.

With regard to Taylor Russell, who wore a giant blood-red anthurium flower top from Loewe’s spring 2023 collection for the cover, shot by Carlijn Jacobs, Mayers said that her career-defining performance in Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” which opened in the U.K. last Wednesday, fitted nicely with this idea of her “being this star in bloom.”