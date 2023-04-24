Don Lemon Fired by CNN

Don Lemon was fired from CNN on Monday, shocking colleagues and the anchor himself, who posted a scathing rebuke of his former employer on Twitter.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon wrote. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

The network’s statement was oddly chirpy by comparison.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the statement said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Network executives had only late last year picked Lemon to headline its new morning show alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. At that time, according to sources, Lemon’s contract had been renewed to encompass the new position. He was the highest-profile anchor on “CNN This Morning,” which was the brainchild of CNN chief Chris Licht, and which launched last November. The show got off to a somewhat rocky start with weak viewership, mirroring a general ratings slide at CNN, and reports of tension among its cohosts.

Then last February, Lemon made clumsy remarks — construed as sexist and misogynistic — about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, saying that as a woman in her 50s, she was not in her “prime.” The discussion became awkward between Lemon and his coanchors, and elicited a public reprimand from Licht, who characterized Lemon’s remarks as “upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his cohosts.”

Lemon apologized and agreed to sensitivity training.

Lemon was moved to the morning show from primetime, where he rose to prominence as a provocateur and pointed critic of President Trump. Despite his tendency toward on-air flame throwing, he was well-liked internally, say sources, including by the producing staff of his primetime show, “Don Lemon Tonight.” His ouster shocked many at the media company, which has been roiled by a series of layoffs that began in the wake of Warner Media’s acquisition by Discovery.

Last year, Licht — who was handpicked by Discovery chief David Zaslav — abruptly shut down $300 million streaming service CNN+ just one month after it launched, laying off hundreds of staffers. More recently, the network’s media relations and production staffs have been slashed. And last week, CNN passed over Laura Coates, a legal analyst who was temporarily anchoring the 9 p.m. hour, for a full-time anchor gig at the network. Collins will be helming the 9 p.m. hour this week, which has angered many staffers of color, who have privately expressed frustration with a lack of anchor diversity at the network.