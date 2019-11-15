DONATELLA’S HOLIDAY SAGA: Donatella Versace is adding the role of guest editor to her résumé.

The Versace chief creative officer collaborated on a new art project for the Holiday 2019 season with Sarah Baker, a San Francisco-born, London-based multimedia artist known for her provocative works that explore the worlds of luxury, celebrity and fashion through a personal filter inspired by romantic novels and soap operas.

The project will be central to the second issue of British fashion and art magazine Baroness, founded by art and creative director Matthew Holroyd and Dazed & Confused editor in chief Isabella Burley.

Baker and Helena Christensen, dressed head-to-toe in Versace, are the main protagonists of a fictional Jackie Collins-like saga, which includes scandals and intrigue, as well as a wedding party where the bride, played by model Meghan Roche, wears an Atelier Versace dress and the wedding gifts span from a pair of Chain Reaction sneakers to the Virtus bag.

Versace said of Baker: “She’s a visionary and knows exactly how to represent the Versace woman. My designs empower and this campaign fully represents that.”

This special Baroness issue will hit newsstands, as well as the Versace flagships, this month and the images will be shared on the Versace web site and official social media platforms.