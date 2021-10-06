Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Meredith’s other brands include InStyle and Entertainment Weekly.

Meredith Corp., the publisher of People, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly, is being acquired by Barry Diller’s Dotdash in a deal thought to be worth $2.7 billion.

The combined company will be called Dotdash Meredith and led by Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel. It is expected to be one of the largest publishers in America, with the transaction set to close by the end of the year.

“The Meredith family is extremely proud of everything the company has achieved over the past 120 years, which is a direct reflection of our dedicated employees,” said Mell Meredith Frazier, vice chairman of the Meredith board of directors. “Our creative and devoted employees have guided our beloved brands through a fast-changing media landscape – enriching the lives of generations of Americans. The Meredith Foundation will continue to be an active member in the flourishing Des Moines community, as will Dotdash Meredith.”

Related Galleries

Joey Levin, ceo of IAC, the holding company of Dotdash, added: “We’ve often found opportunities in the digital transformations of businesses and industries: travel, ticketing, dating, home services, and now publishing. Meredith is already seeing record digital growth and we think Dotdash can help accelerate that growth. We admire the consumer’s trust in Meredith’s more than 40 brands when it comes to essential life decisions, and we believe true and reliable content created by talented writers, editors, and photographers, backed by real brands, has a very bright future across all platforms. Combined with Dotdash’s ability to deliver readers fresh, unbiased content on any topic, together we can offer uniquely engaged audiences to advertisers and partners—based not on a reliance on private information or personal history but on relevancy to the content they’re consuming and a deep understanding of their needs. No one will do this better than Dotdash Meredith.”

The combined company expects adjusted EBITDA from digital assets to exceed $450 million in 2023.

In May, Meredith revealed it was offloading its local media group of 17 television stations to broadcaster Gray Television for $2.7 billion. That included CBS affiliates in Atlanta, St. Louis and Phoenix and Fox affiliates in Las Vegas and Portland, Ore. A separation had been rumored for some time as Meredith struggled with the debt it took on to finance its $2.8 billion acquisition of Time Inc. in 2017, only to be exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dotdash Acquires People publisher Meredith

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad