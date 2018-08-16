DOVER SOUL: “Decry conformity and ignore established principles of retail.” So writes Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons International and chief executive officer of Dover Street Market, in his new column for Air France Magazine. He introduces readers to the unorthodox ways of the multibrand emporiums he and his wife Rei Kawakubo established in 2004, starting with a nondescript office building on the retailer’s namesake street in London.

Titled “Spaces & Places,” Joffe’s debut article in the August issue gives a rundown on the offbeat venues for the other Dover Street Markets, including a former British army barracks in Singapore and a century-old former women’s college “in unfashionable Murray Hill in New York.” Kawakubo dubs her retail concept “beautiful chaos.” (All six are pictured, including the latest one in Los Angeles that is slated to open in mid-October.)

Joffe said his monthly page would convey the values of Dover Street Market “through the telling of stories and the sharing of images, directly and indirectly connected to the activities in the stores.”

Produced by Lagardere Publicité, Air France Magazine prints 435,000 copies a month and distributes the book in all of its aircraft and lounges.

In the past, Sarah Andelman of now-defunct Paris retailer Colette did a page in Air France Magazine in which she would share a selection of items. Sir Paul Smith also writes occasionally for the monthly.