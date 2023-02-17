Drake, 21 Savage Settle With Conde Nast, McQueen’s Female Role Models

×
DRAKE SETTLES: How much is a Vogue cover worth? Drake and 21 Savage have just found out.

Condé Nast has settled a trademark infringement lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage after the rappers and their communications firm, Hiltzik Strategies, launched a fake press tour complete with a Vogue cover featuring the duo.

In the suit, filed last November in the Southern District of New York, Condé Nast sought $4 million in statuary damages and treble damages tied to the rappers’ profits from “Her Loss.”

The campaign, designed to mimic a whirlwind promotional tour that often accompanies album releases, also included fake posters in New York City and other metropolitan areas, while physical copies of the fake magazine also were distributed. 21 Savage appeared in a fake interview for Vogue’s “What’s in My Bag” series. And Drake name-checked Anna Wintour in an Instagram post that included a photograph of the Vogue chief.

The campaign also included fake appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” NPR and Howard Stern’s interview program.

Condé Nast won an injunction against Drake and 21 Savage days after the suit was filed. At the time, a federal judge in Manhattan agreed with Condé Nast’s claims that the campaign was not authorized to use the Vogue trademark and ordered the rappers and Hiltzik Strategies to remove the offending material from all social channels. Damages were not addressed at the time of the injunction.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Condé Nast general counsel Will Bowes noted in an internal memo obtained by WWD that the “monetary settlement” would “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.”

Condé Nast was alone in pursuing legal action for the stunt, while other media brands coopted for the campaign seemed to take it in stride. And the fake Vogue cover did manage to fool social media users and some media outlets, which reported that Drake and 21 Savage were indeed Vogue’s latest cover stars.

The publisher had initially issued a cease and desist letter in an effort to get the rappers and Hiltzik Strategies to remove the material. A representative for Hiltzik Strategies declined to comment.

But, said Bowes in the memo, “our outreach efforts were repeatedly ignored. Instead, they went ahead using the Vogue name to print a fake edition and cover of Vogue, along with out-of-home marketing assets and globally disseminated social and video posts.”

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” he continued. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.” — MARISA GUTHRIE

ROLE MODELS: Alexander McQueen has assembled a lineup of female role models from different backgrounds to feature in the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, “Guardian of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff, French singer-songwriter Yseult Onguenet, dancer and actress Mette Towley, and Nyagua Ruea posed in a series of short films and images captured by Jonas Åkerlund.

Naomi Campbell stars in Alexander McQueen women's spring 2023 campaign
Naomi Campbell stars in Alexander McQueen women’s spring 2023 campaign. Courtesy

Each of them is imagined to be posing in front of a location in London, be it the iconic dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral, or an underground car park.

Standout images from the campaign include the one where Sink posing with four mirrors around her, showing different sides of her while wearing a beautiful blue gown from the spring 2023 collection, presented in London last October during the Frieze Art Fair.

Pom Klementieff stars in Alexander McQueen women's spring 2023 campaign
Pom Klementieff stars in Alexander McQueen women’s spring 2023 campaign.

Other striking moments the campaign captured include Campbell standing in front of the street at night wearing a cropped blazer with matching black trousers, and Klementieff sporting a body-con minidress with embroideries of birds, flowers, and fruits on top of a motorcycle with trails of fast-moving car lights as background.

The campaign offers a visual extension of Sarah Burton’s study on the human form and how women look and move in her clothes for the spring 2023 season.

Burton said her aim was to celebrate individualism and empower women. “It’s not a male gaze,” said the designer of her approach. Instead, she was aiming to make clothes for women living in the world of today.

Burton said she wants her clients to feel good. “It’s not about a dictatorial way of dressing, but about individuality, finding the personality and making them feel empowered,” she told WWD at the time. — TIANWEI ZHANG

