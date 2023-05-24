Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Dua Lipa is the latest cover star of Dazed magazine’s first summer issue. She wore a sparkly look from “La Vacanza,” the see now, buy now women’s collection she codesigned with Donatella Versace, that was revealed in Cannes, France, on Tuesday evening.

Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine. Courtesy of Dazed

Styled by Ib Kamara and shot by Thibaut Grevet, the cover story found the multifaceted pop superstar in a hall of mirrors, sporting high-glam, summer-ready looks from the new collection.

Accompanying the images, an interview with the singer detailed her anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s movie “Barbie,” where she plays the Mermaid Barbie. She is also working on an unfinished, theme song for Barbie.

With regard to her collaboration with Versace, Lipa said she was given the opportunity to go into the archive and pull out Gianni Versace’s early prints for “La Vacanza.”

Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine. Courtesy of Dazed

She also touched base on how she deals with tabloids and social media, as well as her weekly newsletter, Service95, which is billed as “the ultimate cultural concierge.”

Lipa, who was born in London to Albanian parents, also criticized Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s earlier comments about “Albanian criminals.”

“The U.K. wouldn’t be what it was if it wasn’t for immigrants,” Lipa said. “It feels so short-sighted to not appreciate and see the beauty in that. For me, it’s very difficult to understand where a lot of governments are coming from in blaming crime on people coming in from different countries. I don’t think that is the cause. There’s a lot more work that needs to be done to fix those issues, but [blaming these people] is not leading to anything good, it’s actually just separating people entirely and it’s very polarizing.”

Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine. Courtesy of Dazad

On top of championing Lipa’s success, Kacion Mayers, editorial director of Dazed, said the issue is a celebration of all the names, faces and places enriching the U.K., and all it means to be British, in 2023.

“We always think far and wide in the initial stages of creating a new issue. It was no different in our last issue, yet somehow, we found ourselves circling closer to home and finding that some of the best stories were right under our noses. There’s no place like home,” he added.