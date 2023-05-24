×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Versace Presents Cruise Collection in Cannes

Fashion

Martine Rose Is Clarks’ First Guest Creative Director

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said Headed to Neue Nationalgalerie for Berlin Show

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

The cover was revealed after the see now, buy now "La Vacanza" women’s fashion show in Cannes.

Dua Lipa on the cover of Dazed magazine
Dua Lipa on the cover of Dazed magazine. Courtesy of Dazed

Dua Lipa is the latest cover star of Dazed magazine’s first summer issue. She wore a sparkly look from “La Vacanza,” the see now, buy now women’s collection she codesigned with Donatella Versace, that was revealed in Cannes, France, on Tuesday evening.

Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine
Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine. Courtesy of Dazed

Styled by Ib Kamara and shot by Thibaut Grevet, the cover story found the multifaceted pop superstar in a hall of mirrors, sporting high-glam, summer-ready looks from the new collection.

Accompanying the images, an interview with the singer detailed her anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s movie “Barbie,” where she plays the Mermaid Barbie. She is also working on an unfinished, theme song for Barbie.

Related Galleries

With regard to her collaboration with Versace, Lipa said she was given the opportunity to go into the archive and pull out Gianni Versace’s early prints for “La Vacanza.”

Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine
Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine. Courtesy of Dazed

She also touched base on how she deals with tabloids and social media, as well as her weekly newsletter, Service95, which is billed as “the ultimate cultural concierge.”

Lipa, who was born in London to Albanian parents, also criticized Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s earlier comments about “Albanian criminals.”

“The U.K. wouldn’t be what it was if it wasn’t for immigrants,” Lipa said. “It feels so short-sighted to not appreciate and see the beauty in that. For me, it’s very difficult to understand where a lot of governments are coming from in blaming crime on people coming in from different countries. I don’t think that is the cause. There’s a lot more work that needs to be done to fix those issues, but [blaming these people] is not leading to anything good, it’s actually just separating people entirely and it’s very polarizing.”

Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine
Dua Lipa appears in the latest issue of Dazed magazine. Courtesy of Dazad

On top of championing Lipa’s success, Kacion Mayers, editorial director of Dazed, said the issue is a celebration of all the names, faces and places enriching the U.K., and all it means to be British, in 2023.

“We always think far and wide in the initial stages of creating a new issue. It was no different in our last issue, yet somehow, we found ourselves circling closer to home and finding that some of the best stories were right under our noses. There’s no place like home,” he added.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Hot Summer Bags

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dua Lipa Sports Codesigned Versace Look on Dazed Cover

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad