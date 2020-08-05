Fairchild Media, a division of Penske Media Inc., today announced changes in the editorial operations of WWD and Sourcing Journal.

Tara Donaldson, currently editorial director of Sourcing Journal, has been named an executive editor, WWD, and head of diversity, equity and inclusion, Fairchild Media. In her new role, she will help guide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across Fairchild Media.

With this transition, Peter Sadera has been appointed editor in chief of Sourcing Journal.

Donaldson joined Sourcing Journal in September 2013, prior to which she was a community editor at Tripfilms, as well as a freelance writer and merchandiser at two leading apparel companies. She has a bachelor of arts degree from California State University and a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. She also is the founder of The Diversity List, which highlights ethnic and gender diversity at 100 leading fashion companies.

In her new roles, Donaldson will help guide a global digital-first WWD newsroom with a focus on collaboration for breaking news, high-quality editorial contributions to Fairchild Media Live events, and an innovative and sustainable DEI strategy.

“Tara’s focus on diversity within the fashion industry will bring valuable insights to WWD’s coverage of that issue as we continue to hold the industry to a higher standard,” said James Fallon, editorial director of WWD and Fairchild Media. “Her digital expertise also will help us to develop features and breaking news stories with even greater depth and engagement. We are very excited she is joining us.”

“I’m excited to be joining a publication with WWD’s history and prestige, and I look forward to both honoring its legacy and adding something new to help carry the publication into its future,” Donaldson said.

“I’ve watched Tara’s career progress at Sourcing Journal, where she has consistently led smart and effective content strategy focused on digital,” said PMC chief executive officer Jay Penske. “I’m eager to watch her contributions unfold in her new roles, leading the WWD newsroom through its final stages of digital transformation while also driving vital diversity, equity and inclusion priorities.”

Sadera is a 20-year veteran of Fairchild, serving in various editorial roles at WWD prior to becoming managing editor in 2010. As editor in chief of Sourcing Journal, he will use his expertise to help the publication’s founder and president Edward Hertzman to further develop its ever-expanding coverage of sourcing, trade and related financial issues, as well as its live events offerings.

“It’s with great excitement that I join the wonderful team at Sourcing Journal and Rivet,” Sadera said. “I look forward to continuing to build on the success the brand has enjoyed under Eddie’s deft stewardship and am anticipating strong growth in the years ahead.”

“It is virtually impossible to find someone with the media and fashion industry experience that Pete has,” Hertzman said. “His extreme devotion to the trade and his extensive knowledge of the industry will be critical as Sourcing Journal looks to continue its accelerated growth. I look forward to working with Pete as we continue to extend this brand, making it an essential resource across the soft goods supply chain and beyond.

“As one of the first employees of Sourcing Journal, Tara was instrumental in developing the brand and helping shepherd the business from its earliest days,” continued Hertzman. “While she will be missed, I know she will bring the same level of enthusiasm to WWD, and I look forward to seeing how she will help shape that content for the next generation of fashion executives.”

With more than 75,000 subscribers, Sourcing Journal Online is the largest business-to-business publication devoted to the sourcing apparel and textile supply chain.