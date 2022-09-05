×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

With a Bestseller in the Works, Edward Enninful Mulls His Options

Enninful’s memoir “A Visible Man” is published today. Could it cap his long career in print?

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful
British Vogue editor Edward Enninful Rafael Pavarotti

LONDON — He may have been born in Ghana and spent long stretches in the U.S., and on the international fashion trail, but Edward Enninful’s sense of humor, and self-deprecation, is thoroughly British.

His memoir, “A Visible Man,” (Bloomsbury), which will be released on Sept. 6, is packed with witty one-liners in anxious situations. It’s full of agony, and ecstasy, and Enninful owns it all.

Having fled Ghana during the bloody political unrest of the 1980s, the teenage Enninful and his many siblings land at the airport in London, without their mother (who’d stayed behind to wrap up her dressmaking business), or the right immigration papers.

Related Galleries

“Upon arriving in the UK, all together like the West African Jackson Five with baby Janet, we were stuck until our father could come out on the train to present what paperwork he had,” writes Enninful.

One of their first observations of the British capital – which they were so excited to see – was that it looked nothing like Ghana. “My brothers and I were struck over and over by how strange it was. Oh my God, we said to each other. It’s all white people.”

The humor persists throughout, even when Enninful, editor in chief of British Vogue, and the European editorial director for Vogue, describes the incident, a few years ago, when a white, female security guard profiled him as he walked into Vogue House in London.

“She looked right through me and bellowed, sternly: ‘LOADING BAY.’ Excuse me, what did you just say, I asked her? ‘DELIVERIES GO THROUGH THE LOADING BAY,’” she says again.

“Not today, Satan,” writes Enninful, recalling his thoughts at the time.

Edward Enninful’s memoir A Visible Man. Courtesy of Edward Enninful

The book is terrific, and straight-from-the-heart, although the multi-talented (and tasking) Enninful made the decision early on to swap the written word for the photograph, preferring to be an image maker, rather than a fashion writer, or critic.

His journey is well known: He’s worked in the fashion industry since he was 16, first as a model (under the laser beam of his mother’s eyes), and later as an editor. After dropping out of Goldsmiths College in London, he became fashion director of i-D magazine, his home away from home, aged 18.

A frenetic, globe-trotting – and lucrative – career in magazines and freelance styling followed, with top jobs at W Magazine, and later at British Vogue. All the while, he fulfilled his own image-making dreams, and pushed for more diversity in the industry – on magazine covers, fashion pages, studio floors and C-suites.

“Diversity has to start from behind the scenes. There needs to be more people of color – Black, brown, Asian people – behind the scenes at brands and companies. That’s what we’re still missing,” Enninful said during an interview at the Langham hotel here.

“Black people can’t do it on their own, gay people, women and trans people can’t do it on their own. Allyship is so important,” he said, adding that he wrote the book chiefly for younger generations, to show them what is possible, and the importance of hard work.

“I wanted people to see that here’s a successful black man, a gay man. I also wanted them to know there’s a story, and that I didn’t just get here, that I had failings and successes, and that you have to also be fearless. I lost everything, I was kicked out of home. I really had nothing to lose,” said Enninful.

The memoir caps a long career – and coincides with his turning 50 last February and five lively years at the helm of British Vogue. During those years Enninful was also promoted to head of the international editions amid a wave of change, consolidation, and some big question marks about the publisher’s future.

Enninful is tipped to replace Anna Wintour, eventually, as editor in chief of American Vogue and oversee content at Condé Nast worldwide. But that may or may not happen.

“When I started here in 2017, I was dealing with a magazine. Today, I’m dealing with a brand that includes print, digital, audio, video, and podcasts, which is so exciting for somebody who’s so forward looking. That really excites me. At the moment, I’m really happy doing what I’m doing. I never plan for whatever the future brings, whether it’s in this industry, or another. I’m open. Anything’s possible,” he said.

An early adopter of Twitter, and a tech lover, Enninful said he’s particularly interested in the intersection point of fashion, technology and retail. “This is what fashion is really dealing with now,” Enninful added.

The immediate future is bright for the British Vogue editor, who describes the October issue of the magazine, out next week, as one that will “shock the world. It’s a big one,” he said, without offering any more details.

Queen Elizabeth, who is marking 70 years on the throne this year, could be the cover star. She’s someone whom Enninful admires, and whom he’s wanted to photograph for the cover. She doesn’t pose for cover shoots, so it would certainly make waves.

Enninful’s bonds with the British royals are strong: he collaborated with Meghan Markle on the 2019 “Forces of Change” September issue; has interviewed Prince Charles about his sustainability efforts in fashion; and serves as a global ambassador for the Prince’s Trust charity, which helps vulnerable young people with job training and education.

In 2016, before taking up his job at British Vogue, he also accepted an honor from Queen Elizabeth. Enninful was named an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for working to diversify the fashion industry.

“Even if, like many of my fellow Black Britons, I have complicated feelings about the British Empire’s history, I have always been proud to have become an Englishman,” writes Enninful about accepting the OBE.

“This was a historically racist, colonialist institution dragging itself bit by bit into the light, and it was now choosing to reward people like me, who were working to make it a fairer and more open place,” he adds.

As for Enninful’s future, friends and collaborators are already talking about the possibility of the book being turned into a film or series.

He finds this amusing, and thinks maybe the Jamaican-born actor and former model Michael Ward could play him as a young man. “He really looks like me when I was a teenager,” said Enninful.

Other hot tips include Jared Leto as Steven Miesel, and Tom Hardy as Enninful’s new husband, and partner of 20 years, Alec Maxwell.

In the meantime, Enninful is trying to keep it real and sell fashion dreams in scary times of spiralling fuel costs, soaring inflation, geopolitical and environmental crises.  

“You have to show a way forward,” he said.

“This ethos of buying better, buying less really is not what folks stood for – and now we have to embrace it. But I also know that through difficult times, we also have to offer fantasy. So it will be about bridging reality, and escape. This is really what Vogue has been about for the past 106 years.”

With a Bestseller in the Works,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

With a Bestseller in the Works,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

With a Bestseller in the Works,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

With a Bestseller in the Works,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

With a Bestseller in the Works,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

With a Bestseller in the Works,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

With a Bestseller in the Works,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

With a Bestseller in the Works,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

With a Bestseller in the Works,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Hot Summer Bags

With a Bestseller in the Works,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

With a Bestseller in the Works,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

With a Bestseller in the Works,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

With a Bestseller in the Works,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad