Edward Enninful Promoted to New, Global Role at Vogue

LONDON – Edward Enninful is moving on, and up, at Condé Nast, with a new, global role that he’ll take up in 2024 after stepping away from his post as editor-in-chief post of British Vogue.

Enninful will take on the new position of global creative and cultural adviser at Vogue, and will also become editorial adviser at British Vogue, according to a memo obtained from a Condé Nast spokesperson.

He will continue to contribute to the Vogue brand globally “while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects,” according to the memo.

On Friday, Enninful told staffers in London that his promotion was the result of discussions with bosses Anna Wintour and Roger Lynch, chief executive officer of Condé Nast, Inc., about how he could play “a broader role in enhancing Vogue globally.”

Although it’s a promotion, the management structure won’t change, and Enninful will continue to report to Wintour, who is global chief content officer for Condé Nast, and editor-in-chief of American Vogue.

Starting Friday, Enninful will also begin the hunt for a head of editorial content for British Vogue, a move aimed at bringing the publication in line with the new management structure at Condé Nast, where content is shared globally and editors in chief are a thing of the past.

Enninful has been working with Condé Nast for more than 25 years. He is widely considered to be a jewel in the editorial crown, and has long been tipped as Wintour’s heir.

He took over as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in August 2017 and in December 2020 was promoted to European editorial director of Vogue. He also served as creative and fashion director of W.He may be committed to Condé – for now – but he’s made no secret of his future ambitions beyond the world of magazine publishing. It’s clear that Condé is keen to keep him on side – and in pole position to take over if and when Wintour decides to leave.

Last September, during an interview about his memoir “A Visible Man,” Enninful told WWD about the myriad possibilities that lay before him.

“When I started [at British Vogue] in 2017, I was dealing with a magazine. Today, I’m dealing with a brand that includes print, digital, audio, video and podcasts, which is so exciting for somebody who’s so forward looking. At the moment, I’m really happy doing what I’m doing. I never plan for whatever the future brings, whether it’s in this industry, or another. I’m open. Anything’s possible,” he said.

An early adopter of Twitter, and a tech lover, Enninful said during the same interview that he’s particularly interested in the intersection point of fashion, technology and retail. “This is what fashion is really dealing with now,” he said.

In his new, global role at Vogue, he should be able to explore that intersection, and other creative challenges, further.