EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Debicki Named Face of Dior Jewelry

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME: Elizabeth Debicki has been named as a brand ambassador for Dior Joaillerie, and will be fronting a new campaign dedicated to its rose-themed jewelry collections.

The Australian actress, who plays Princess Diana in seasons five and six of “The Crown,” joins Cara Delevingne as the second face of the French fashion house’s jewelry division. Delevingne, who was named a Dior Joaillerie ambassador in 2019, represents the Rose des Vents, Gem Dior and La D de Dior collections.

The recipient of Max Mara’s Face of the Future award in 2019, Debicki has starred in films including “Widows,” “Vita & Virginia” and “Tenet,” in addition to TV series “The Night Manager” and “The Kettering Incident.” She is also due to reprise her role as Ayesha in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” set for a 2023 release.

Advance pictures released by Netflix of “The Crown” show Debicki bearing an uncanny resemblance to Princess Diana, who was dubbed “England’s rose” by Elton John following her tragic death in 1997 at the age of 36.

Debicki will appear in a campaign for La Rose Dior, shot by David Sims. Images focusing on high-jewelry items will appear on Friday in the New York Times; on Nov. 11 in a special edition of French magazine Point de Vue, and on Nov. 13 in the Financial Times’ How to Spend It weekend magazine supplement.

A second chapter, featuring the jewelry collection, will appear on Dec. 28 in Vogue Japan; on Jan. 3 in Singapore’s Icon magazine; on Jan. 5 in Vogue Taiwan, and on Jan. 13 in Grazia China.

Christian Dior was famous for his love of flowers — none more so than the rose, which inspired many of the couturier’s designs and continues to fuel Dior’s creative output to this day.

To celebrate its relationship with the bloom, the brand recently staged an exhibition titled “Dior and Roses” at the Musée Christian Dior in Granville. An accompanying coffee table book details how the inspiration has played out over the decades across Dior’s fashion, jewelry and perfume divisions.

