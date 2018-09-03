MILAN — Elle Italy is becoming a weekly.

Publishing company Hearst Italia said Monday that beginning in November the former monthly fashion magazine, launched in 1987, will hit newsstands every week, as does Elle France.

Maria Elena Viola, editor in chief of Hearst Italia’s Gioia magazine, will cover the same role at Elle, while former Marie Claire editor in chief Antonella Antonelli will become Elle’s creative director.

“Elle becomes a weekly magazine because we strongly believe that quality of the content, a strong international brand and consistent positioning among print, digital and social can attract readers, provide an effective media for advertising customers and grow revenues. Rhythm and contents of a weekly fashion magazine — and its web site — allow more growth potential than a monthly,” said Giacomo Moletto, Hearst Italy and Western Europe chief executive officer. “Moreover, the historical success of the French edition confirms that Elle knows how to combine the DNA of a weekly magazine with the high-end fashion image, also helped by the collaboration with photographers and models who usually favor monthly fashion bibles. In addition, thanks to the global network, our partners will have the opportunity to develop international multimedia communication projects.”

In order to meet the editorial needs of a weekly magazine, the existing Elle staff will be supported by the whole team of Gioia.

There are 45 editions of Elle around the world — all monthlies, except for the French and now Italian books.