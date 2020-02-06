Stylist Alex White is back full time at magazines.

The longtime W magazine staffer has been named the new fashion director at Elle magazine. In that role, she’ll be styling covers and fashion editorial shoots, while also covering the luxury fashion market. She will, however, not be quitting her consulting side gigs.

White, who joins Elle next week, succeeds fashion and market director Joann Pailey, who departed in November to become Alturzarra’s head of content and marketing.

Of her decision to hire White, Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia explained that she has “a unique, creative vision that will be an incredible addition to the Elle fashion team.”

“I’m so proud of all we have accomplished over the last two years at the magazine, and know that her dynamic talent will help us elevate the brand even further,” Garcia added.

For her part, White said, “I am thrilled to be joining Nina and her team at Elle. I have admired the modern look she has brought to the magazine and am looking forward to creating new digital & printed story telling.”

White has worked in fashion for more than three decades, most recently collaborating with advertising clients including Tiffany, David Yurman, Revlon, and Dior.

She was previously fashion director at Porter magazine, producing fashion stories and shoots for that title. Prior to that, White spent 16 years at W magazine, including serving as fashion director from 2000 until 2011. During her time at W, she also worked extensively as a stylist and creative director, including with Prada, Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton and Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel.

White began her career in the early 1990s as a fashion editor at Harpers & Queen in London where she worked with the likes of Craig McDean, Mario Sorrenti, and David Sims.

