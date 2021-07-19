As more media brands dive deeper into the beauty market as part of their wider e-commerce plans amid floundering print advertising revenues, Elle is no exception.

The Hearst-owned brand is teaming up with Verishop, the shopping platform founded by former chief strategy officer at Snap Inc. Imran Khan, with a curated beauty collection and four livestreamed beauty shopping events hosted by Elle.com beauty director Chloe Hall.

The Elle Beauty Custom Collection will go live on Monday where users will have the opportunity to discover some of Elle’s favorite beauty products and shop prior to the live shows, which Elle will be promoting with editorial content online and across all social channels. Each livestream will be 30 minutes with the first live shopping event, themed “Hot Girl Summer,” kicking off on Tuesday, and feature several of Elle’s top summer beauty products.

“The Elle audience loves to shop. Our beauty Elle.com affiliate sales are two times higher versus last year. We’ve seen a 75 percent increase for makeup sales on the site versus the year prior,” said Linda De Vito, executive director of strategic partnerships at Hearst Magazines, of Elle being the first magazine brand to debut on the shopping platform. “We saw this as the perfect way to take a deep dive into really helping users discover products our editors love in a new, exciting, interactive way.”

She declined to explain the financial terms of the partnership.

In recent years, more media brands are tapping into the beauty market, estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars globally, as traditional print advertising revenue streams continue to struggle. This ranges from affiliate sales, to beauty boxes to licensed products to popups and even retail stores.

Elle launched a fragrance in 2019 through the Lagardère Group’s licensing deals, while a second fragrance, already available in Europe, is due to be released in the U.S. shortly. This is in addition to the brand’s hair products, including curling wands and flat irons. Elle Make Up, meanwhile, launched in 2018 in China and has since expanded further into Asia.

Elsewhere, InStyle has a lipstick line, while Allure magazine recently opened its first physical retail store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood through a licensing partnership with Stôur Group, in addition to its already successful beauty box.

Elle’s beauty director Chloe Hall said: “So many people were worried at the beginning of the pandemic about what’s going to happen to the beauty space, but we actually saw that our reader was more invested and more into beauty in the whole pandemic and that’s just continuing so its super exciting with this store to keep driving off of that momentum.”

