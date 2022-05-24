Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

As traditional glossy print magazines continue to struggle, there seems to be no end to how execs will try to diversify their businesses to make up for tumbling advertising revenues.

There have been lipsticks, perfumes, furniture, wine, fashion collaborations, subscriptions boxes, coffee — and let’s not forget the trusty branded tote bag.

But until now, there hasn’t been a hotel.

Cue Lagardère Group, the Paris-based company behind the Elle brand, which is planning on opening an Elle-branded boutique hotel in the French capital and another hotel in Mexico.

First up, Maison Elle will open its doors in the fall in partnership with Studio V, who will own and operate the hotel under the guidance of hotelier Pascal Donat, president of French hospitality group, Valotel. The property, located in the 17th district of Paris near the Arc de Triomphe will offer 25 guest rooms and suites, as well as a spa.

Then, in the summer of 2023, an Elle hotel will debut in Jalisco, Mexico, in partnership with real estate developer Actur.

“We are thrilled to launch Elle into the world of hospitality,” said Constance Benqué, chairman of Elle International and CEO of Lagardère News. “Our brand’s success to date has been thanks to our innovation, our special relationship with women and we are proud to continue to challenge the status quo, as we enter a new era of travel. Our two concepts, starting with the openings of Maison Elle in Paris and Elle Hotel in Mexico will present exciting gateways that will allow guests to see the destinations through a new lens and through Elle’s vision.”

Elle is no stranger to the licensing game, launching a fragrance in 2019. This is in addition to the brand’s hair products, including curling wands and flat irons. Elle Make Up, meanwhile, launched in 2018 in China and has since expanded further into Asia.

