Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Elle will open two hotels in Paris, France and Jalisco, Mexico.

Elle magazine cover
Elle's latest cover. Courtesy

As traditional glossy print magazines continue to struggle, there seems to be no end to how execs will try to diversify their businesses to make up for tumbling advertising revenues.

There have been lipsticks, perfumes, furniture, wine, fashion collaborations, subscriptions boxes, coffee — and let’s not forget the trusty branded tote bag.

But until now, there hasn’t been a hotel.

Cue Lagardère Group, the Paris-based company behind the Elle brand, which is planning on opening an Elle-branded boutique hotel in the French capital and another hotel in Mexico.

First up, Maison Elle will open its doors in the fall in partnership with Studio V, who will own and operate the hotel under the guidance of hotelier Pascal Donat, president of French hospitality group, Valotel. The property, located in the 17th district of Paris near the Arc de Triomphe will offer 25 guest rooms and suites, as well as a spa.

Related Galleries

Then, in the summer of 2023, an Elle hotel will debut in Jalisco, Mexico, in partnership with real estate developer Actur.

“We are thrilled to launch Elle into the world of hospitality,” said Constance Benqué, chairman of Elle International and CEO of Lagardère News. “Our brand’s success to date has been thanks to our innovation, our special relationship with women and we are proud to continue to challenge the status quo, as we enter a new era of travel. Our two concepts, starting with the openings of Maison Elle in Paris and Elle Hotel in Mexico will present exciting gateways that will allow guests to see the destinations through a new lens and through Elle’s vision.”

Elle is no stranger to the licensing game, launching a fragrance in 2019. This is in addition to the brand’s hair products, including curling wands and flat irons. Elle Make Up, meanwhile, launched in 2018 in China and has since expanded further into Asia.

 

FOR MORE, SEE:

Magazines Continue to Be Out of Favor With Advertisers

The Monthly Fashion Magazine Is No More

André Leon Talley Tribute Attracts Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour and More

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad