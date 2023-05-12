×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Beauty

Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon Beauty Enters Phase Two

Fashion

Brands Return for China’s 520 Valentine’s Day Amid Spending Rebound

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

The former NBCUniversal executive joins the social media platform after a tumultuous run under Musk.

Linda Yaccarino at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2023.
Linda Yaccarino, seen here at this year's Golden Globe Awards, is the new CEO of Twitter. Michael Buckner/Variety

Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet on Friday that Linda Yaccarino is joining Twitter as the company’s new CEO. Hours earlier, NBCUniversal announced that Yaccarino, the company’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, would depart the company “effective immediately.”

The shakeup comes three days before NBCUniversal makes its annual upfront pitch to advertisers in a typically celebrity studded presentation at Radio City Music Hall.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk wrote in a Friday tweet, adding that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”

Related Galleries

The news first leaked Thursday after Musk tweeted that he had “hired a new CEO” for Twitter” and that “she” will be starting in about six weeks, setting off furious speculation about the person’s identity.

Yaccarino has deep relationships and copious experience in the global ad sales market. At NBCUniversal, Yaccarino and her team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011, according to the company.

Advertising sales and client partnerships president Mark Marshall, whom Yaccarino had recently elevated, will take the reins at NBC’s May 15 presentation. He has been named interim chairman of the company’s advertising and partnerships group, reporting to Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Musk has upended the company since he was forced to follow through with a $44 billion purchase of Twitter last year. He has purged nearly 4,000 people from its 7,500 work force and loosened content restrictions causing many advertisers to pause spending on the platform of abandon it all together. Meanwhile efforts to force verified users to pay for the blue check marks and head-scratching provocations like labeling NPR “government funded media” and “state affiliated media” have resulted in negative headlines and user defections.

Musk has always said he intended to name a CEO of Twitter. And Yaccarino’s appointment was cheered by Wall Street on Friday. Dan Ives, managing director and tech analyst for Wedbush Securities wrote on Twitter that Yaccarino is a “homerun hire for Twitter” and will “fit in very well to the overall strategy and monetization looking ahead.”

At the very least, Yaccarino will bring a measure of professionalism and corporate polish to the platform, which will hopefully mean no more poop emojis from the Twitter communications team.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Hot Summer Bags

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino Twitter CEO

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad