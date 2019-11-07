Endeavor is putting yet another company under its umbrella and bringing in a new president of its influential representation and management businesses.

The entertainment conglomerate, just a few weeks after pulling its IPO, said it’s taken a majority stake in Whalerock Industries, a media consulting company founded by Lloyd Braun. With the investment, the value of which was not disclosed, Endeavor said it’s now a “strategic operating partner” of Whalerock and that Braun will become the head of its various management businesses, including WME, IMG (including the IMG licensing business), The Wall Group, Art + Commerce and Lens.

Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, pointed to Braun’s “innate ability to identify and grow successful businesses for individuals and brands” and his history of executive roles within a variety of media companies. Before founding Whalerock in 2007, he led Yahoo Media after a few years as chairman of ABC Entertainment and a prior stint as president of Brillstein-Grey Entertainment.

“In this new role, Lloyd will be charged with harnessing our collective resources to elevate our offerings for clients across entertainment, sports and fashion,” Shapiro said. “I was lucky enough to work with Lloyd while he was at ABC, where I witnessed firsthand his significant expertise and passion for the creative community.”

As for Braun, he noted Endeavor’s influence, adding: “Artists and creators have more influence and power than ever before, and I’m excited to be joining Endeavor in a role that will help our clients best capitalize on all the resources available to them across our network.”

Whalerock will still operate under that name, but also start working within Endeavor’s operation of 160over90, its in-house creative agency that creates promotions and ad campaigns for brands and clients. Anne-Marie O’Neill, Whalerock’s chief operating officer, will take over Braun’s role as chief executive officer.

Shapiro added that Whalerock’s operations in consulting “will serve at the ideal complement to 160over90’s capabilities across advertising, branding, experiential, partnerships, p.r. and communications.”

For More, See:

Endeavor Presents Own Podcast, Audio Arm

The Wall Group Executives Sued for $15 Million by Financial Adviser

Media People: Amy Astley of Architectural Digest