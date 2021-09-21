Ernest B. James to Lead Special Projects at Digital Brand Architects

Ernest B. James is Digital Brand Architects’ new senior vice president of special projects.

James is the founder of Noire Management, an influencer marketing and communications agency that focuses on multicultural storytelling. Last year, he worked with DBA through Noire to establish an eight-week mentorship program geared toward Black creators. James also served on Fohr’s Diversity Advisory Board, formed during 2020’s renewed Black Lives Matter movement.

In his new role, James will be tasked with expanding DBA’s inclusive programming. He will work with the company’s brands and talent roster, which includes more than 190 social media personalities. Noire will continue to operate under the leadership James put in place.

Raina Penchansky, DBA’s chief executive officer, called James “an invaluable asset to DBA and our clients” in a statement.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to this space and extensive experience in developing talent and brands while bringing culture and inclusion to the forefront of their narratives,” Penchansky said.

James called DBA “the industry [standard] when it comes to brand and talent development and management,” via statement.

“Raina and her team are marketers at their core and understand that content influences behaviors,” he said. “I’m blessed and honored to join a dynamic organization that will allow me to continue to champion for inclusive and authentic content — no matter the audience.”

More from WWD.com:

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week, Is Officially for the Masses

Tribe Dynamics Is Being Acquired By CreatorIQ

10 BIPOC-Owned Influencer Agencies