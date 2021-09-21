Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Ernest B. James to Lead Special Projects at Digital Brand Architects

James joins DBA from Noire Management, which he founded.

Ernest B James Digital Brand Architects
Ernest B James is Digital Brand Architect's new senior vice president of special projects. Courtesy of DBA

Ernest B. James is Digital Brand Architects’ new senior vice president of special projects.

James is the founder of Noire Management, an influencer marketing and communications agency that focuses on multicultural storytelling. Last year, he worked with DBA through Noire to establish an eight-week mentorship program geared toward Black creators. James also served on Fohr’s Diversity Advisory Board, formed during 2020’s renewed Black Lives Matter movement.

In his new role, James will be tasked with expanding DBA’s inclusive programming. He will work with the company’s brands and talent roster, which includes more than 190 social media personalities. Noire will continue to operate under the leadership James put in place.

Raina Penchansky, DBA’s chief executive officer, called James “an invaluable asset to DBA and our clients” in a statement.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to this space and extensive experience in developing talent and brands while bringing culture and inclusion to the forefront of their narratives,” Penchansky said.

James called DBA “the industry [standard] when it comes to brand and talent development and management,” via statement.

“Raina and her team are marketers at their core and understand that content influences behaviors,” he said. “I’m blessed and honored to join a dynamic organization that will allow me to continue to champion for inclusive and authentic content — no matter the audience.”

More from WWD.com:

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week, Is Officially for the Masses

Tribe Dynamics Is Being Acquired By CreatorIQ

10 BIPOC-Owned Influencer Agencies

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ernest B. James Joins Digital Brand

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad