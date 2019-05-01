E! will serve up four hours of fashion coverage with “Live From the Red Carpet” at the 71st annual Met Gala on May 6.

Live TV coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET.

“Met Gala is one of the most anticipated nights of the year when it comes to fashion and celebrity, and we are thrilled to bring our audience more coverage than ever before with ‘Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala’ expanding to four hours,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, marketing and executive producer, Live Events, E! “This year’s theme of ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ is certain to deliver myriad unforgettable, avant-garde looks, and our red carpet team will once again deliver every moment with insights, commentary and expertise in a way that only E! can.”

The telecast will be broadcast from 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and will feature a fashion panel led by “E! News” cohost Giuliana Rancic; celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski; “E! News” style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Elaine Welteroth, former editor in chief of Teen Vogue and judge on Bravo’s “Project Runway.”

“E! News” correspondent Zuri Hall will be stationed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to talk to the celebrities in fashion and entertainment attending, including co-chairs Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles. Others expected to attend include Blake Lively, Cardi B, Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and the usual slew of designers, from Riccardo Tisci to Tom Ford, Michael Kors to Marc Jacobs.

As part of the network’s multiplatform coverage, “E! Stream the Red Carpet: Met Gala,” returns with “The Rundown” host Erin Lim, “Daily Pop” cohost Justin Sylvester, and actor and pop culture personality Frankie Grande. They are expected to provide insights on Met Gala red carpet fashion on @ENews’ Twitter, the “E!” News” app and eonline.com, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Maybelline New York will provide a beauty tutorial to highlight the red carpet trends.

On May 7 at 7 p.m., “E! News” cohosts Rancic and Jason Kennedy will continue the coverage with additional fashion moments and behind-the-scenes action with the stars as they get ready to walk the steps. “E! News” plans to exclusively get ready with stars such as Kris Jenner, Nina Dobrev and Winnie Harlow, and viewers will get tips on how to get Kardashian’s Met Gala look with her hairstylist Chris Appleton.