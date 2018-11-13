NOW WE ARE SIX: Esquire U.K. has become the latest title to re-launch, downsize frequency and transform into a lifestyle brand.

The men’s magazine will switch from a monthly to a bi-monthly, with the six annual issues having a cover price of 6 pounds starting from February. The current price is 4.35 pounds.

According to Hearst U.K., the re-launch will enhance Esquire’s “luxury positioning by introducing a cleaner, more modern aesthetic, a bigger format, better quality paper stock, increased paginations, and new sections and contributions.”

Hearst U.K. added it plans to double its market spend for the men’s title and invest in a series of events known as Esquire Evenings, which will include supper clubs, panels and master classes across London.

“In a time of transformational change for media, it is right for Esquire itself to change to ensure we will be the men’s magazine brand of decades to come. The new-look Esquire is a tightly focused, proudly niche, highly specialized product, made to the most exacting standards,” said Esquire’s editor in chief Alex Bilmes.

In a bid to strengthen its reader relations, Hearst will also funnel money into other projects, such as art and design exhibitions, and expand its product collaborations under The Esquire Edit series of product collaborations that launched this earlier this year.

Esquire’s web site and social media channels will also get a refresh, and content will focus on luxury, style and culture.

“These innovations are driven by our deep audience insight and designed to drive Esquire even further into the luxury market. The new-look magazine celebrates the unique experience of luxury in print, the Esquire web site will provide consumers with engaging content in a format to suit their everyday lives,” said Alun Williams, managing director of men’s lifestyle at Hearst U.K.