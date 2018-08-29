Essence is building on its annual Street Style Block Party, which will take place on Sept. 9 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Duggal Greenhouse at 63 Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn.

Now in its fourth year, the event will be ticketed for the first time — $20 for early-bird tickets and $25 for tickets purchased at the door — and feature 100 vendors, a large increase from 11 last year.

“Street style is such a popular area on Essence.com and it made sense to create a live extension of that and give people an opportunity to bring that to life,” said Candace Montgomery, executive director of live events and experiential at Essence, who added that they expect to have 10,000 visitors. “We are diversifying the model to be able to offer more to the community.”

The event will be hosted by actress and comedian Amanda Seales and honor Kelis and Kellie Brown, an influencer, for their contributions to fashion and style. There will also be live performances from Teyana Taylor and Yemi Alade and a community fashion show featuring participants from the crowd. The event will feature food trucks along with a designated area for kids. Key sponsors include Macy’s, SheaMoisture and Nike. Other brand partners will have their own activations.

Since being purchased earlier this year from Time Inc. by Richelieu Dennis, founder of SheaMoisture, Montgomery said they’ve combined the brand events and Essence events teams and have been able to build out activations much more quickly with the new structure. As far as consumer events, Essence is known for its Essence Festival, which takes place in New Orleans every July. According to Montgomery, the goal is to double the event footprint for 2019 and there will be more ticketed franchises, including an event based on love and relationships that is launching in two weeks.