×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rihanna Wears Loewe for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Runway

Ulla Johnson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Eden and Forbidden Fruit Inspire Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo

The campaign will be supported by a robust plan of worldwide activations, including a series of pop-up stores and limited-edition bags.

An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign.
An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of Etro

MILAN — The red apples harnessed in gold chains and dangling from some models’ hands at Marco De Vincenzo’s debut show for Etro last September are to land on billboards and the streets of international cities.

The fruit — and its fancy accessory that drew attention at the show — appears as a recurring element in Etro’s spring 2023 advertising campaign and is set to play an even bigger role in a series of activations the brand plans.

Titled “Eden of Etropìa,” the campaign that Etro will release Monday recreates a dreamy scenario at the intersection of fantasy and reality and evokes paintings and portraits of the Pre-Raphaelites, which De Vincenzo told WWD have inspired the campaign.

Related Galleries

“The apple takes center stage as a symbol of love, seduction and immortality. A bite of it represents the parting of mankind from nature and the origin of the artificial world,” said the designer.

An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign.
An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of Etro

Hence the traditional bucolic representation of Eden is switched in favor of giant stairs and walls creating a surreal labyrinth, where Iman Kaumann, Akon Changkou and Livia H are envisioned like “tightrope walkers, nymphs, sorceresses and princesses,” said De Vincenzo.

Shot in London by Malaysian photographer Zhong Lin, the models wear key looks from the collection styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. They range from crop tops and denim separates to the roomy silhouettes of a black gown — all enriched with prints and embroideries of floral motifs, fruits and birds.

An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign.
An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of Etro

While being the first developed under De Vincenzo, the campaign was conceived as the third act of his “Etropìa” visual journey, said the company. The first chapter was “Manifesto,” a series of portraits the fashion house released ahead of its spring 2023 show to express the quest for freedom and individuality through color that the new creative director was committed to pursuing at the brand. The second was the initial women’s show itself, which was dubbed “Master of Textiles.”

Quickly following the release of the campaign, the fourth chapter of De Vincenzo’s vision will be “Wonderland of Etropìa,” which will a global push of activations, including retail and wholesale pop-ups that will land in 10 capitals around the world starting Wednesday.

As well as appearing across digital platforms, social media and billboards, Etro will implement the campaign in a dedicated mural in Milan and will roll out maxi outdoor installations of scaled-up apples in cities including London, Paris and New York.

An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign.
An image from the Etro spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of Etro

From this week until July, giant apples will also feature in a series of pop-ups and pop-ins to appear in selected Etro boutiques worldwide and international department stores.

The fruit’s global takeover will kick off in Japan’s Isetan and across Europe, the U.S., South Korea and China.

The opening of the Isetan pop-up store will also land in the metaverse with a virtual replica of the department store and the Shinjuku district developed in partnership with the Rev Worlds app. Exclusively for the Japanese audience, the “Wonderland of Etropìa” pop-up space will be recreated in 3D for an immersive gamification experience.

Meanwhile, pop-ups will also appear in Milan, New York and Paris, followed by Osaka, Seoul, Busan, Beijing, Chengdu, Yokohama and Singapore, among others. Retailers involved in the project will include Rinascente, Le Bon Marché and Selfridges, as well as Breuninger in Germany, LuisaWorld in Greece and Aïshti in Lebanon, to name a few.

Further marking the “Etropía” project, selected locations will carry a limited-edition series of the upcycled Love Trotter tote bag, an initiative De Vincenzo kick-started under a see-now-buy-now formula at the end of his first show. Different versions of the bag will be exclusive to each market, but all styles feature the bold motifs and patterns of the deadstock fabrics hailing from Etro’s rich textile archives, handles in recycled plastic and embroidery of the brand’s Pegasus logo.

One of the Love Trotter tote bags exclusive to the U.S.
One of the Love Trotter tote bags exclusive to the U.S. Courtesy of Etro
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Hot Summer Bags

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Etro’s First Ads Under Marco De Vincenzo Comes with Apples, Pop-Ups

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad