DANCING INTO FALL: Felipe Oliveira Baptista has tapped Lil Buck to feature in his first advertising campaign for Kenzo.

The Los Angeles-based dancer appears in the images shot by Glen Luchford, who repurposed photos from his archives for the project. Oliveira Baptista originally wanted the ads to be a photographic road trip in the Azores region of Portugal, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change of plans.

Instead, the brand sent the outfits from the fall collection to New York or Los Angeles, and Luchford shot models in poses and lighting compatible with his vintage images. In addition to Lil Buck, Lara Stone and Rose Valentine appear in the campaign.

“The choice of pictures and styling was selected in order to express the ‘Going Places’ spirit of the collection: a youthful nomadic spirit, freedom, movement, and a certain idea of Kenzo timeless style,” the brand said in a statement. The images were styled by Jane How, with M/M (Paris) in charge of design.