This year’s stay-at-home uniform has mainly consisted of sweatpants, hoodies and the addition of a Zoom-friendly shirt or a smart sweater on top for meetings.

With most people unsure of when a return to the office will happen, casualwear will remain a huge trend in 2021, but it will get a little fancier, according to Aya Kanai, Pinterest’s new head of content and editorial partnerships and the former editor in chief of Marie Claire.

Presenting the social media platform’s 2021 trends report using its own database of more than 400 million users, she predicted that “ath-flow” will be one of the biggest fashion trends with flowy pants, casual jumpsuits and oversize outfits replacing athletic clothes as the new go-to loungewear.

“Comfort now will be critical no matter what, but we still want to look good,” she said.

Personalization is also expected to be a big trend, with pinners searching for how to paint on denim, as well as make their own tote bags and custom hoodies.

As for beauty, it will be either natural or full on and no in between, according to Kanai.

“Everything is either the ultimate minimalism where people are reducing their beauty routine and getting rid of all of the stuff out of their apartment…or on the flip side, the Gen Z crowd might not be caring about that effortlessly chic beauty routine, but they might go to rainbow brows or goth eyebrows or eyebrow tattoos or ombre powder brows,” she added.

There has been a 160 percent increase in searches year over year for bleached eyebrows, while searches for colorful eyebrows and ombre powder brows are up 35 percent and 50 percent percent, respectively.

On the wellbeing side, new age wellness trends and rituals are coming back and alternative healing methods are becoming more mainstream, while sleep care is the new self-care with a rise in searches for sleep diffuser blends and sleep yoga.

As for the difference in predicting trends as a fashion editor for two decades and now as an executive at Pinterest, she said: “When we predict trends in the fashion space, what we’re using as our data set is what the designers and the brands are doing and seeing that three-month vision, then we’re using our digital research of what’s performing well on our web sites. What’s different about Pinterest is that we basically have our own giant dataset of over 440 million active users.”

