Luxury fashion brands’ social media posts around manufacturing and donating face masks and other items to essential workers during the pandemic is getting noticed.

ListenFirst, a data and analytics firm, looked at the average number of content responses fashion brands received talking about face masks between March 16 and April 16. The ListenFirst Fashion Universe is made up of 2,515 brands that have either sold at Saks Fifth Avenue or have recently appeared at New York Fashion Week. The survey measures the likes, shares, comments and retweets a post gets on Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter and YouTube.

Louis Vuitton received an average of 185,595 responses to each of its five posts around face masks, followed by Daniel W. Fletcher, which got 58,984 responses for its post, and Burberry, which garnered 52,889 responses. Christian Siriano received an average of 36,655 responses to each of its 49 posts about making face masks, while Gucci got an average of 34,231 responses to its seven posts.

Rounding out the top 10 were Prada, with 32,388 responses to each of its four posts; Lilly Pulitzer, 30,921 responses to each of its two posts; Vera Bradley, 30,412 responses to each of its two posts; Ralph Lauren, 23,260 responses to each of its 10 posts, and Fendi, 21,071 to each of its two posts.

”There have been a variety of coronavirus-related social media posts by fashion brands that have connected with the public including efforts to make medical overalls, manufacture hand sanitizer, or even just donating money. Posts by fashion brands about making or donating face masks have especially captured the audience’s attention; averaging 73.1 percent more responses than coronavirus-related posts by fashion brands on other topics,” said Tracy David, chief marketing officer at ListenFirst.

“There’s a global shortage of adequate face masks right now, and given the fashion industry’s unique knowledge around manufacturing clothing and related supply chain issues, the social media audience is especially receptive to learning how these brands can help. This is a challenging time financially for luxury fashion, but even within that context these brands are rising to the challenge and committed to their efforts to help fight the pandemic,” David added.

Between March 16 and April 16, fashion brands shared 81,414 posts on social media, with 9.2 percent of them posts directly mentioning the coronavirus pandemic. Of those posts that directly mentioned the coronavirus, 5.9 percent talked about making and/or donating face masks, said ListenFirst.

For fashion brands, there have been 73.2 percent more responses on coronavirus-related social media posts mentioning face masks than not mentioning the topic. Posts shared by fashion brands that mentioned the coronavirus between March 16 and April 16 but didn’t mention face masks averaged 2,620 responses. Posts shared by fashion brands that talked about face masks averaged 4,538 responses in the same time period.

Face masks aren’t the only products that fashion brands have been making and/or donating to COVID-19 relief efforts. For example, 6 percent of the top 200 coronavirus related posts by fashion brands that generated the most responses during the time period were about manufacturing projects other than face masks. That included an Armani post that generated 117,358 responses on Instagram discussing how all Italian production plants are now making single use medical overalls, and a Dior post about hydroalcoholic gel deliveries (hand sanitizer) that garnered 93,322 responses on Instagram.

Some 5.5 percent of the top 200 coronavirus-related posts by fashion brands that generated the most responses between March 16 and April 16 were about donated money. For instance, Gucci received 125,541 responses to an Instagram post saying they were donating 1 million euros to the Italian Civil Protection Department, among other donations, while Valentino said its parent brand Mayhoola was giving 1 million euros to the Lombardy Health Care System in an Instagram post that received 41,824 responses.

In comparison, 10 percent of the top 200 coronavirus-related posts by fashion brands that received the most responses between March 16 and April 16 directly mentioned making and/or donating face masks.

The most viral content for fashion brands has been about face masks. For example, the top performing Louis Vuitton post between March 15 and April 16 was an Instagram Gallery that generated 490,300 responses talking about how they’re making face masks, with the four posts Vuitton shared on the subject averaging 185,595 during that time frame.

Daniel W. Fletcher generated 58,984 responses on Instagram with a more personal post about how he made a batch of masks for his grandmother’s care home. This was the top performing post for the brand during the time period. In the same time frame, Burberry generated 52,889, responses to their Instagram post about how they’re fast-tracking delivering of 100,000 surgical masks to the UK National Health Services.

