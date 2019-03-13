No, it’s not just your account; and Instagram are down.

Wednesday afternoon, a number of and Instagram users were having trouble accessing their accounts. According to DownDetector.com, tens of thousands of users haven’t been able to access their social media accounts since roughly noon Eastern Standard Time.

For Facebook, DownDetector.com states that out of reported problems, 34 percent can’t log in to their accounts, 33 percent can’t access their newsfeed and 32 percent are experiencing a total blackout. In its live outage map, it shows that the Facebook outage is being primarily experienced in the U.S. and Western Europe.

With #FacebookDown trending on Twitter, Facebook has issued a statement saying: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Facebook followed up the tweet with another an hour and a half later, stating: “We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a [denial-of-service] attack.”

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

The same issue goes for Instagram. On DownDetector.com, the problems arose at roughly the same time. Out of its reported problems, 43 percent of users can’t access their newsfeed, 34 percent can’t log in and 21 percent can’t access Instagram through a browser. The hashtag, #InstagramDown, is also trending on Twitter.

Instagram has not released a statement on the outage.

