Amid an ongoing ad boycott over Facebook’s allowance and promotion of hate speech on its platforms, and just one day after a meeting with the civil rights groups behind the boycott, a meeting the groups claimed was essentially pointless, has suddenly released the third and final installment of a civil rights review started two years ago. But even the auditor who led the review, Laura Murphy, previously of the ACLU, is disappointed in Facebook’s lack of progress on issues like the proliferation of hate speech, racism and voter suppression on the platform.

“While the audit process has been meaningful, and has led to some significant improvements in the platform, we have also watched the company make painful decisions over the last nine months with real-world consequences that are serious setbacks for civil rights,” Murphy said in a statement within the audit report.

Even while undergoing an audit of its practices (which Facebook only announced was being released yesterday, immediately after its meeting with the groups behind the ad boycott) Facebook has continued to host content on its platform that is deemed by many as racist. It has also continued to promote extremist content to users through its algorithm and allowed posts that spread disinformation to remain up and unflagged in any way, so long as the user posting is considered “newsworthy.”

President Trump has posted a number of times with misinformation regarding voting and voting rights, as well as racially charged rhetoric that many see as promoting violence, including the recent, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” regarding growing protests of the police killing of George Floyd. Facebook’s decision that the post did not fall within its policy on speech that incites violence prompted the recent ad boycott.

Nevertheless, Murphy noted Facebook has made some changes over the course of the audit. It’s committed to hiring “an executive at the [vice president] level to lead its work on civil rights” and broader civil rights training for workers; banning white supremacist content, and to have 30 percent of leadership positions be held by Black people within five years.

This initially led her and the audit team to be “hopeful” that a “more coherent” plan of action on such issues would be the result. It has not been.

“Unfortunately, in our view Facebook’s approach to civil rights remains too reactive and piecemeal,” Murphy wrote. “Many in the civil rights community have become disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the company to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression.”

In recent weeks, groups Color of Change, the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League have said as much. All have met with Facebook founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and chief operations officer Sheryl Sandberg a number of times over the years, and little has changed with regard to how the company moderates racist and hate content.

“It was abundantly clear in our meeting today that Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team is not yet ready to address the vitriolic hate on their platform,” CoC, the NAACP and the ADL said in a statement after the Tuesday meeting. “Instead of actually responding to the demands of dozens of the platform’s largest advertisers that have joined the #StopHateforProfit ad boycott during the month of July, Facebook wants us to accept the same old rhetoric, repackaged as a fresh response.”

