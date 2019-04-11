NEW MOVES: Hearst UK has appointed Farrah Storr as Elle UK’s new editor in chief. Storr will oversee the magazine’s print, digital and experiential outputs.

Storr replaces Anne-Marie Curtis, who helmed the British title for the past two years, part of her 15-year tenure at Elle. During her last year at Elle UK, Curtis helped the magazine to achieve 69.1 percent growth in the July to December period with a combined circulation figure of 162,243 during a period when other print titles fell flat.

“Anne-Marie Curtis has decided to leave Elle to focus on other opportunities. She leaves Elle having achieved circulation gains in print and strong digital growth,” the publication said.

Storr is making an in-house move at Hearst, having joined Elle from Cosmopolitan, where she was previously editor in chief. The company has yet to name her successor.

“Elle is a truly iconic brand, which is steeped in style history, and I am incredibly proud to be taking the helm at such an exciting time in our industry. My aim is to deliver impactful content, initiatives and experiences, which will play a significant role in our audience’s lives,” said Storr.

Storr has been brought on to launch Elle Weekender and Elle List events, as well as support the magazine’s print and digital growth.

“Farrah has a proven track record in delivering strong results in the world of aspirational women’s media. She is whip-smart, highly creative and commercially savvy. I am excited for her planned vision of the brand,” said James Wildman, ceo of Hearst UK.

However, combined circulation figures for Cosmopolitan in the July to December period of 2018 dropped 20.6 percent and according to Hearst UK, the drop was due to the increase of price from one to two pounds.