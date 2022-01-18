Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion journalist, New York Times bestselling author and former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley has died at age 73, TAA PR has confirmed.

The cause of death has not been released.

A trailblazer for 40 plus years in an industry that had very little diversity in its upper echelons, Talley worked at WWD, Interview, Vanity Fair, House & Garden and Vogue, in between dancing at Studio 54, interviewing Rihanna on the Met Gala red carpet, and Michelle Obama for the pages of Vogue.

He was best known for his time at Vogue where he was fashion director between 1983 and 1987, before becoming its creative director. In 1995, he moved to Paris for a stint at W, but returned to New York as Vogue’s editor-at-large.

A front row fixture known for his flamboyant outfits and storytelling, Talley was a close confidant of Karl Lagerfeld, Valentino and many other legendary designers, and a support and sounding board to up-and-comers from their first runway collections, including Rodarte, Sergio Hudson and Zac Posen.

Memories of the icon started to pour in Tuesday night.

“I have 45 years of memories of Andre from his working for Interview and Andy Warhol to working at WWD and WWD in Paris,” said Diane Von Furstenberg. “I remember him wearing a cashmere robe when people wore black tie. We used to have tea at the Plaza Athenee in Paris, and he used to pretend he was an African king. We went to the inauguration for Obama together and Nancy Pelosi gave us the best seats in the house. He introduced me to SCAD and he has a gallery in his name at SCAD. Naomi (Campbell) took him to Algeria just before COVID and he loved it. He had so many friends. He was truly bigger than life.”

A number of people also paid tribute to him on social media. Karla Martinez de Salas, editor in chief of Vogue Mexico, said: “I still remember the first time I met him when I started at Vogue in 2001. I thought he was going to be intimidating and mean, but he was the complete opposite. He was funny, outgoing, witty, incredibly smart, friendly and a walking fashion encyclopedia. I will never forget his loud voice and laughter. May your contribution to fashion and the arts never be forgotten.”

Retail industry veteran Ken Downing and former longtime fashion director at Neiman Marcus, said: “Elegant, Engaging and Entertaining. Style, Wit and Intelligence, the trifecta of Terrific! RIP Mr. André Leon Talley.”

Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor in chief of The Cut, said: “Not even sure how to wrap my mind around all you’ve done, and the legacy you’ve left behind, but you gave us hope and aspirations that we never would have dreamed if it hadn’t been for you andre.”

Born in Washington D.C., he earned an undergraduate degree in French literature at Carolina Central University and later on a scholarship at Brown University, he earned a master of arts degree in French literature. Talley lived in France from 1978 to 1980 while working for Women’s Wear Daily, with his first big piece on Yves Saint Laurent establishing him in Paris. That was the first of “so many great experiences” and travels in France, he said.

There were also trying exchanges, as chronicled in his memoir “The Chiffon Trenches,” which was released in 2020.

Talley authored several books, including “Valentino,” “A.L.T.: André Leon Talley,” “A.L.T. 365+“ and “Little Black Dress,” and contributed to “Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table” and “Cartier Panthère.” He was also the subject of the 2017 documentary film “The Gospel According to André.”

This story is developing.