×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Fashion

Cannes Scene: New Hot Spots to Shop

Business

‘Affordable Joy’ Helps Target Sales, but Consumers Aren’t Impulse Shopping Like They Used To

EXCLUSIVE: British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

The tally of ad pages for the first quarter of 2023 also measured "share of voice" and the ratio of advertising to editorial.

Launchmetrics' ranking of magazine publishers in terms of ad pages
Chart shows Launchmetrics' tally of fashion, luxury and beauty advertising pages in a range of glossy magazines. Courtesy of Launchmetrics

PRINTED MATTER: British Vogue and Italian Vogue edged out American Vogue in Launchmetrics’ inaugural ranking of the top 20 glossy magazines in terms of fashion, luxury and beauty advertising.

Harper’s Bazaar U.S. and Marie Claire Korea round out the top-five titles with the most ad pages, with Australian Vogue at number six, T Magazine from The New York Times in seventh place, Korea’s Noblesse and Korean Vogue in eighth and ninth position, and French Vogue at number 10.

Actual page counts were not disclosed.

Also making the top 20 were American Elle, Korean magazine Luxury, Italian Marie Claire, Vogue Japan, Japan’s 25 Ans, British Harper’s Bazaar, Italian title Amica, Vogue Taiwan, Vogue Arabia and W Korea.

Related Galleries

Those top-20 magazines also held roughly the same ranking when evaluated by share of voice, with British Vogue boasting 8.5 percent, Italian Vogue 6.6 percent and American Vogue at about 6 percent.

That metric calculates the percentage of advertising pages captured by a magazine out of the total advertising pages scored by the top 20 publications. According to Launchmetrics, perhaps best known for tracking the value and impact of social media posts around fashion week, this number demonstrates a publisher’s ability to effectively attract advertisers.

Sharing its first publisher data exclusively with WWD, Launchmetrics said it analyzed more than 2,000 titles, examining both advertising and editorial pages.

Alison Bringé, chief marketing officer at Launchmetrics, said the data suggests fashion, luxury and beauty brands are maintaining their investments in glossy magazines as it found that “advertising has remained stable” over the past year.

Also suggesting there is still life in print media, Launchmetrics found that editorial coverage of fashion, luxury and beauty increased 5 percent in the first quarter versus the same period in 2022.

“It is evident that publishers are competing to attract brands by creating more editorial content in order to get the brands to invest in their publications,” Bringé noted.

That said, there was a gulf in terms of the ad-editorial ratio. Launchmetrics found that magazines from Eastern countries, which tend to be visually driven, dedicated more than two pages of editorial for each page of advertising, whereas some news-driven Western titles offered as little as half a page. The global ratio was a little more than 50:50.

For the top 20 magazines in the ranking, the average was 2.25 pages of editorial coverage for each ad.

British Vogue covered almost 400 fashion, luxury and beauty brands over the first quarter, according to the data and insights firm.

Launchmetrics harbors additional proprietary data, including on “unique brand mentions.” It counts about 30 customers from the publishing side for deeper insights and more detailed numbers, and aims to grow this business in the coming years.

“In our industry, everyone’s always trying to have the most data insights to be the most effective and efficient,” she explained. “They want to understand what’s working for them and also what’s working for their competitors.”

Fashion, luxury and beauty brands are also keen to benchmark their advertising investments and editorial coverage against other titles, and glean insights their return on investment.

“I think brands need to understand how the editorial voice impacts their performance, because it’s actually the voice that creates legitimacy,” Bringé said in an interview. “You’re never going to be a heritage or anchor brand if you don’t have the right support in the editorial community.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Hot Summer Bags

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

British Vogue Tops Inaugural Launchmetrics Ranking of Glossy Magazines

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad