×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Luar and Mejuri Collaborate on Jewelry

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

The Reporter wants to spark discussions around diversity, equity and inclusion.

Daniel Peters
Daniel Peters created the Fashion Minority Report in 2020. Hannah Burton

LONDON — Fashion Minority Report, created in 2020 by Daniel Peters as a way of bolstering diversity in the creative industries, has launched a newspaper called The Reporter. 

The newspaper’s aim is to spark discussions around diversity, equity and inclusion and have a long-term impact on marginalized communities within the creative sectors, according to the founders.

The cover story of issue 001 is an interview with Susanna Lau, known as Susie Bubble, which looks at how she is using her platform to challenge the industry to change.

Designer Patrick McDowell; Josephine Phillips of clothing repairs service Sojo, and Victoria Jenkins, whose brand makes adaptable clothing for people with disabilities, also discuss how emerging talent can create positive impact. 

Related Galleries

The inaugural issue features Fashion Minority’s diversity and inclusion trend report for 2023, as well as case studies about companies including Farfetch and Asos.

fashion minority report
The Reporter, published by The Fashion Minority Report. Hannah Burton

The case studies are meant to demonstrate how transparency, emerging talent and employees with disabilities can be integrated successfully in the workplace.

The trend report includes a survey conducted in January of more than 187 fashion industry professionals. It revealed that 10 percent of those surveyed got a job through a connection; 66 percent of those surveyed were white. 

The survey also showed that 63 percent of participants believe there should be more diverse representation behind the camera. Some 39 percent of those surveyed admitted that over the past few years there has been a shift toward diverse representation within the head office environment.

“We need more representation at all levels, both behind and in front of the camera or screen, to ensure that the fashion industry is a level playing field and accessible to all,” said Peters.

He added that the launch of The Reporter will “shed light on these issues and raise awareness of the steps we, as an industry, still need to take across all levels of seniority and business roles.”

The print issue of The Reporter was distributed Thursday at Liverpool Street Station in London and will also be handed out on Saturday at the Oxford Circus Station. The digital issue will be available on the Fashion Minority Report website as of Feb. 27.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Hot Summer Bags

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad