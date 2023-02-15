Fashion Minority Report Launches Newspaper

LONDON — Fashion Minority Report, created in 2020 by Daniel Peters as a way of bolstering diversity in the creative industries, has launched a newspaper called The Reporter.

The newspaper’s aim is to spark discussions around diversity, equity and inclusion and have a long-term impact on marginalized communities within the creative sectors, according to the founders.

The cover story of issue 001 is an interview with Susanna Lau, known as Susie Bubble, which looks at how she is using her platform to challenge the industry to change.

Designer Patrick McDowell; Josephine Phillips of clothing repairs service Sojo, and Victoria Jenkins, whose brand makes adaptable clothing for people with disabilities, also discuss how emerging talent can create positive impact.

The inaugural issue features Fashion Minority’s diversity and inclusion trend report for 2023, as well as case studies about companies including Farfetch and Asos.

The Reporter, published by The Fashion Minority Report. Hannah Burton

The case studies are meant to demonstrate how transparency, emerging talent and employees with disabilities can be integrated successfully in the workplace.

The trend report includes a survey conducted in January of more than 187 fashion industry professionals. It revealed that 10 percent of those surveyed got a job through a connection; 66 percent of those surveyed were white.

The survey also showed that 63 percent of participants believe there should be more diverse representation behind the camera. Some 39 percent of those surveyed admitted that over the past few years there has been a shift toward diverse representation within the head office environment.

“We need more representation at all levels, both behind and in front of the camera or screen, to ensure that the fashion industry is a level playing field and accessible to all,” said Peters.

He added that the launch of The Reporter will “shed light on these issues and raise awareness of the steps we, as an industry, still need to take across all levels of seniority and business roles.”

The print issue of The Reporter was distributed Thursday at Liverpool Street Station in London and will also be handed out on Saturday at the Oxford Circus Station. The digital issue will be available on the Fashion Minority Report website as of Feb. 27.