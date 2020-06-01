In the wake of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade and the subsequent Black Lives Matter nationwide protests, fashion has been responding in different ways.

For its part, fashion-centric site Fashionista, owned by Breaking Media, decided not to publish Monday for the first time in its 13-year history.

“We have been disturbed by the treatment of protesters by police in our home cities of New York City and Los Angeles, as well as in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Richmond, Chicago, among others, where police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas at crowds as well as at members of the free press, who have also been arrested in multiple locations. To create more space for the conversations carrying over from this weekend’s protests, we won’t be publishing at all today,” Fashionista explained in a statement posted to its site. Instead, it shared stories highlighting black creatives in the fashion and beauty industries on social media.

Fashionista also used its statement to call out the fashion and beauty industries for not doing enough, arguing that for far too long, “they’ve been willing to profit off Black culture and Black bodies without speaking up for them or without allowing them to have a voice in its most important spaces.”

It continued that it’s not enough “to cast a few Black models or influencers in your campaigns, editorials and runways.” What’s important, it added, is that when they speak up, “their thoughts and contributions are acknowledged and heard.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Into The Archives: Stylist’s Personal Collections

Fashionista did acknowledge, though, that this also applies to them. “In our 13 years of existence, our salaried staff has been predominantly white,” it said. “This is something which we have been aware of for some time and we know we can always do better, so we are constantly discussing initiatives internally to improve the diversity of voices represented.”

In a Twitter post, editor in chief Tyler McCall further explained: “It is far from perfect, but I tried to prioritize hiring freelancers of color, especially as it pertains to issues regarding those communities. Because of the current health crisis, my freelance budget is gone, and I am unable to do so for the foreseeable future.”

Fashionista will be resuming its normal publishing schedule on Tuesday.

For more, see:

Facebook Employees Protest Inflammatory Trump Posts With Virtual Walkout

Music Industry Calls for ‘Blackout Tuesday’ After George Floyd’s Death

Looting of Retail Takes Over L.A.’s George Floyd Protests