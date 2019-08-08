Fashion web site Fashionista has a new editor in chief.

Tyler McCall, currently deputy editor, will be replacing Alyssa Vingan Klein when she leaves next month. As reported by WWD, Vingan Klein is taking up the role of editorial director at Nylon, recently acquired by Bustle Digital Group.

Starting as an intern at WWD, McCall went on to Fashionista as an intern and eventually worked her way up in various staff positions, becoming deputy editor in 2016. She also had stints at Vogue and Teen Vogue.

In addition to McCall’s promotion, Maura Brannigan is returning to the site as editor at large and will contribute feature stories. Brannigan left Fashionista at the start of this year to take up an editorial role with co-working company WeWork that proved short lived. She joined Jennifer Brett Communications last month as its head of content.

Fashionista is owned by Breaking Media a small independent collection of business focused web sites like legal blog Above the Law and Dealbreaker, which covers Wall Street.

