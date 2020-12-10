Figs is again being taken to task for its marketing efforts, this time in court.

In an ongoing lawsuit filed last year, rival scrubs and medical apparel company Strategic Partners, doing business as Careismatic Brands, is now demanding that a federal judge in Los Angeles order Figs to be immediately halted from making its various marketing claims. Assertions from Figs about its popular line of scrubs, including that they are antimicrobial, repel liquids, kill bacteria and reduce hospital-related infections, are allegedly false, according to Strategic.

The company further claims that Figs “does not and never did” donate a pair of scrubs for every set sold to health-care providers in need, although it claims on its web site to do so through a number of organizations.

“None of these claims are true or approved,” Strategic wrote in its motion. “Worse, Figs knows that it has no scientific testing to support its false claims, and that, therefore, these statements violate regulatory guidelines that other industry participants follow.”

“Figs has profited off of unsuspecting consumers who have been and continue to be deceived into believing that Figs scrubs possess special qualities,” the company went on. “This court must put an end to Figs’ false health claims that have been repeated in advertisements, hang tags, press releases, interviews, blogs, social media posts, e-mails, web sites, in broadcasts and more, and Figs’ ongoing efforts to conceal the truth about its scrubs from its consumers.”

The company further claims that, despite an expectation that cofounders and co-chief executive officers Trina Spear and Heather Hasson are set to be replaced in their leadership roles, “that does nothing to remedy the harm already caused by its false claims.”

Strategic is asking that Figs be required to make “corrective disclosures” around all of its allegedly false and misleading marketing by way of statements to its web site, press releases and direct e-mails.

A representative of Figs could not be reached for comment.

The push to end and correct Figs’ marketing efforts comes not long after the fast-growing company faced an onslaught of social media backlash over short marketing videos it made and put online to show off some new styles. A model was shown reading “Medical Terminology for Dummies” with the book upside down. Hundreds of doctors and nurses, hailed as heroes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, expressed their outrage online at the video using a negative stereotype of female doctors and medical professionals being less educated or incompetent. Various other videos and advertising images were subsequently criticized. The company admitted the book reading video was “disparaging” and vowed a number of changes.

Strategic and Figs are direct rivals in the medical apparel space, worth an estimated $10 billion, and the basis of the lawsuit is that Figs positioning its products and scrubs as scientifically superior, allegedly without scientific testing to back up those claims, has unfairly hurt Strategic’s business. The company also claims that Figs cofounder and co-ceo Spear took confidential information about Strategic’s business while she was working on a financing deal for the company during her time at Blackstone Group, a private equity firm, and used it to launch Figs with Hasson.

As for the marketing claims, Strategic argued that “Figs has no medical research studies, independent lab studies, or scientific data to support its claims regarding the health and safety of its scrubs.” Figs allegedly has not gotten clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its marketing of its scrubs effectiveness, nor from the Environmental Protection Agency, which purportedly requires anything dubbed “antimicrobial” to be registered with the agency. Figs scrubs include a chemical called Silvadur, which maker DuPont says offers “antimicrobial technology” for apparel and textiles.

But Strategic said it put Figs scrubs through tests at a materials analysis lab, Microtrace, and found that the “antimicrobial coating on rayon fibers made up only 21 percent of the fabric composition of Figs scrubs, insufficient to offer any effective antimicrobial protection.” It tested for other claims as well, like the scrubs’ ability to kill bacteria or repel liquids, which Strategic alleged were false. Strategic said Figs has so far produced no documents during discovery, when parties in a lawsuit exchange requested information, to combat any of its findings or support its marketing claims.

As for Figs’ public claims that it donates a pair of scrubs for every set sold, Strategic said the company “produced no documents in discovery accounting for donations made through its [Threads for Threads] program.”

All of these claims have given Figs “undeserved momentum and favorable press” since its founding in 2013, according to Strategic.

Indeed, the brand has been widely dubbed a “disruptor” in the medical apparel space, due in large part to its direct-to-consumer model, but also its focus on better-quality scrubs that cost more. And it’s grown fast. The company said in 2018 it had 500,000 customers buying up to a dozen pairs of scrubs a year and it has raised $75 million in funding, $65 million of that coming in 2018 in a Series B round. Now, according to a story last month in The New York Post, it’s gearing up for an initial public offering in early 2021 with an estimated valuation of up to $4 billion.

