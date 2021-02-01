Fila Luxembourg has extended the sponsorship of Women’s Tennis Association’s star Ash Barty.

Barty, a 24-year-old Aussie, has been sponsored by Fila since 2016, and since then has risen to number one ranking globally. She conquered the French Open, her first Grand Slam title, in 2019.

“Fila has been by my side through the most exciting times of my career, and I could not be more delighted that they will continue to support me in my tennis journey,” said Barty. “They have been an integral part of my success on the court, and I am honored to continue to represent such an iconic brand with a rich heritage in tennis and beyond.”

Fila will commemorate the re-signing by creating the “Barty Bundle” to recognize Barty’s achievements and impact both on and off the court. The “Barty Bundle” is an exclusive, limited promotional offering from Barty and Fila, that will be gifted to female junior tennis players at various tennis academies in Australia and the U.S., as well as via Barty’s social media channels. The gift includes a custom-made Ash Barty practice T and a face mask. Both pieces have Barty’s new AB logo.

Barty completed 2020 with the number one ranking for the second consecutive year, in an abbreviated season disrupted by COVID-19. She is only the second Australian woman to hold the title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

Barty has won eight singles and 10 doubles titles in her professional career, in addition to being a three-time winner of the Newcombe Medal, which recognizes Australia’s most outstanding performer in the sport of tennis.

“Ash’s meteoric rise to the top of the tennis universe over the past several years has been incredible to behold, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our relationship with her,” said Gene Yoon, global chairman at Fila. “Ash is a remarkable individual who has made an incredible impact not only through her play on-court but also through her actions off-the-court in her local community and she is a role model for young women around the world. We look forward to being a part of her continued success for many years to come.”