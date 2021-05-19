SIX CELEBRITY VIEWPOINTS: What is celebrity? The question is analyzed through the lens of six celebrities from six fields — ranging from academia, media to dance — in a short film to help fete Chanel No.5’s 100th anniversary this year.

The film, which will be released on Friday at 1 p.m. CET time on Chanel’s digital platforms, includes Marion Cotillard, an actress and face of No.5; ballet dancer and choreographer Marie-Agnès Gillot; fashion and TV personality Hung Huang; psychologist Laurie Santos; editor Graydon Carter, and dancer Lil Buck.

“Representing a diverse range of disciplines and geographies from around the world, each speaker offers their unique perspective on how the notion of celebrity continues to shape and reshape culture, creativity and society,” Chanel said in a statement.

Called “Celebrity By,” it is part of a series from Chanel, titled “100 Years of Celebrity.”

“To some, celebrity is a deep, lasting fame that defines cultural eras and transcends generations. For others, celebrity is a point of fascination, whether we admit to it or not,” the house continued. “Topics discussed span the cultural and intellectual impact of celebrity: its legacy, its influence on psychology and its role in shaping creativity for current and future generations.”

Over the years, Chanel No.5 advertisements helped catapult various people to celebrity status, including Ali MacGraw and Jean-Paul Goude.

