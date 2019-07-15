LONDON — Jo Ellison has been named editor of the Financial Times’ luxury supplement, How to Spend It, and will take on the role as of September.

Ellison is currently the FT’s fashion editor, an associate editor and coordinator of the publisher’s annual Business of Luxury conference.

She joined the FT in 2014, after spending seven years at British Vogue, where she was features director. She is a former features editor at the Independent and started her career at the Irish Examiner.

Ellison called How to Spend It “one of the few magazines with a truly global reach. I hope to draw on its incredible legacy and authority, and look forward to steering it into an exciting future.”

FT editor Lionel Barber said he was confident Ellison would take How to Spend It to the next level, “as a magazine, digital property and a world-class luxury brand.”

Ellison will succeed Gillian de Bono, who stepped down earlier this summer after 25 years at the helm.