EXCLUSIVE: First Glance at Jake Gyllenhaal in Ginori 1735 Campaign

MILAN — Ginori 1735 is rolling out in May its first campaign fronted by an A-list Hollywood actor — Jake Gyllenhaal, whose first photo for the brand was revealed exclusively to WWD.

Gyllenhaal will be seen portrayed in a photo series hinging on the Oriente Italiano collection and lensed by Gray Sorrenti.

In an enticing video filmed at the storied Ginori 1735 manufacturing plant in Sesto Fiorentino that was recently revamped, Gyllenhaal shines the spotlight on the brand’s craftsmanship.

Observing the skilled artisans creating the beautiful porcelain pieces by hand, the actor “is inspired to share his own passions and appreciation,” said the company. The video ends with Gyllenhaal preparing a shared meal made with local ingredients.

Gyllenhaal underscored that Ginori 1735 “values both tradition and innovation. Their deep dedication to craft is inspiring. Our partnership aims to express the importance of slowing down, enjoying life and appreciating the beauty of art. I am thrilled to be a part of this project and grateful for the wonderful experience of being able to film the campaign in the Ginori’s timeless factory, alongside their skilled artisans. We had a wonderful time making this.”

Alain Prost, chairman and chief executive officer of Ginori 1735, said the actor is a longtime fan of the brand, and defined him as “a great master of his art, with a strong personal style,” who “naturally embodies a timeless elegance and class that flawlessly express the perfect blend between heritage and innovation of our house.”

Gyllenhaal has just been tapped to work with Ruth Negga in “Presumed Innocent,” the upcoming limited series on Apple TV+ and inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same title.

Passionate about sailing, the Oscar-nominated actor has also been fronting men’s scent Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, rolled out in August 2021, the brand’s first fragrance launched under license with L’Oréal. Luna Rossa is the name of the Italian sailing team owned by Prada Group CEO Patrizio Bertelli.

Ginori 1735 refers to the 18th-century origins of the company, when the Marquis Carlo Andrea Ginori launched the future Manifattura di Doccia in the villa of the family estate. Formerly called Richard Ginori, for 285 years its artisans have been producing luxury porcelain tableware and other elements for the home, partnering with artists and luxury brands, most recently for example with Etro and Buccellati, and artists Luke Edward Hall and Paolo Stella.

Ginori 1735 has been controlled by the Kering Group since 2013 and creates tableware collections, art objects and gifts.

The company has a distribution network that includes its e-commerce channel, which reaches 31 countries globally; flagships in Florence, Milan and Sesto Fiorentino, Italy, and Paris; select dealers in Italy, and high-end department stores and multibrand specialty stores around the world.

During Milan Design Week, the brand introduced furniture in collaboration with Venetian designer Luca Nichetto and the Domus collection of statement pieces — coffee tables, lamps, chairs, poufs and accessories.

Nichetto designed the Domus home collection for Ginori with glassmaker Barovier&Toso and Rubelli fabrics.