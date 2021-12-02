Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Gildo Zegna Discusses Road to IPO

Fashion

Chanel Reveals Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Business

Fashion’s Freshman Class, IPO Newbies in a Strange New World

First Look at Jay-Z’s New Magazine

The magazine is a partnership between Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, the publisher of Ocean Drive, Gotham and more.

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,
Edition Courtesy

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s entertainment company Roc Nation is unveiling its inaugural issue of print magazine Edition in Miami Friday with the help of “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae and NFTs.

The magazine is a part of a partnership with Modern Luxury Media, the publisher of Ocean Drive, Gotham and more, to launch Edition by Modern Luxury, a luxe multimedia platform designed to amplify voices from diverse communities shaping popular culture. As well as a print magazine released six times a year, the platform will consist of a mix of digital, social and experiential activations.

The inaugural Art Issue will be released as a limited-edition hard-cover collectible book featuring cover face Rae, whose final season of “Insecure” is airing on HBO. Also featured in the first issue are Vogue’s first Black woman cover face Beverly Johnson, NFL star Romeo Okwara, painter Nathaniel Mary Quinn, hairstylist Jawara Wachoupe and artist Tschabalala Self.

Related Galleries

“[Issa Rae] represents what we think is this emerging class of Black creatives in this country,” said Edition’s editor in chief Isoul H. Harris in an interview with WWD. “Not only is she just completely hyper-productive as far as her TV shows and movies and everything, but she ensures that in all those productions she is giving opportunities to other Black creatives and other creatives of color. We thought that was really admirable and we wanted to highlight that because that is what Edition is about: highlighting the established and the emerging creatives of color in this world and making sure that their contributions are not only celebrated but documented.”

The Art Issue’s official unveiling will take place on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel South Beach. Guests will have access to a variety of experiences including an activation by nail technician Bernadette Thompson, and an exclusive NFT Gallery curated by Umba Daima. The digital NFT gallery will feature established and up-and-coming artists that are driving cultural impact in the digital world.

Harris would not reveal if Carter and Rae would be present, but said there would be many surprise guests.

Edition’s second release, The Next Wave Issue, will be available in spring 2022.

 

FOR MORE, SEE:

Media People: Agnes Chu, President of Condé Nast Entertainment

The Magazines That Are Yet to Make a Print Comeback

The City of New York Brings Legal Action Against L’Officiel USA for Failing to Pay Freelancers

Marie Claire Isn’t Completely Done With Print

 

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Look at Jay-Z's New Magazine,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad