First Look at Chanel’s New Handbag Campaign Starring Blackpink’s Jennie

SEOUL SISTER: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is the face of the new campaign for Chanel’s 22 bag.

The K-pop artist was captured on the streets of the South Korean capital Seoul in the ad images shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, which broke on Tuesday.

A Chanel brand ambassador since 2017, Kim has previously appeared in campaigns for the Coco Neige ski wear line and Coco Crush jewelry. She embodies the mini version of the 22 bag, after previous ads released last year showed Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley and Whitney Peak with the tote and backpack versions.

“The campaign continues to make the codes of pop culture resonate with those of the house,” Chanel said in a statement, explaining that the fourth installment was based on Kim’s tastes and personality.

“Inez & Vinoodh call me ‘My Girl.’ It’s comforting because they see me as a young woman, not just ‘Jennie’ in the spotlight,” the performer was quoted as saying. “As a member of Blackpink, I’m constantly in the spotlight, but these images are an accurate representation of who I really am.”

In the campaign, Kim is seen wearing an ivory tweed jacket trimmed with pink ostrich feathers with a black leather belt with a diamanté clasp, fishnet holdups, and a pink version of the small 22 bag. A campaign film is due to follow on April 3.

Behind-the-scenes images show her reclining in bed, cradling a kitten and posing in front of a window after dark wearing a chic black evening gown with a sheer skirt.

Jennie, as she is known professionally, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park, known simply as Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

Kim was appointed a Chanel ambassador for fragrance and beauty in December 2017. In May 2018, her purview was extended to fashion, as well as watches and fine jewelry. Her presence at the brand’s shows in Paris guarantee not only large crowds, but considerable digital attention.

Kim’s appearance at the Chanel fall 2023 show on March 7 generated 17.3 percent of the brand’s total media impact value (MIV) from both her posts and echo, according to data and insights firm Launchmetrics. She also had the top post for the show, worth $1.6 million in MIV, it said.