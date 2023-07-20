Emma Stone, Haim Sisters Appear in Louis Vuitton Campaign

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — have cemented their relationship with Louis Vuitton by appearing in their first campaign for the French luxury house.

The sibling musicians, who perform as Haim, feature in the brand’s fall 2023 ads, which also star Emma Stone, who has been an ambassador of the house since 2017.

Stone appeared in her first Vuitton campaign in 2018 and has since racked up appearances for the brand, including fragrance and handbag ads.

Her next film, “Poor Things,” is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, although it is unclear whether the Screen Actors Guild strike will be resolved in time for Stone to walk the red carpet.

David Sims photographed the images, which broke in Harper’s Bazaar France on Wednesday, at the National Archives, a historic building in the Marais district of Paris, and the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo, an 18th century private mansion in the French capital that was formerly home to designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Since attending their first Vuitton show in March 2022, the Haim sisters have developed a strong relationship with Nicolas Ghesquière, the brand’s artistic director of women’s collections. They wore the brand to events including the Oscars, the BAFTAs and Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards.

“We are huge fans of Nicolas — as a great friend and an incredible designer — so we were so excited when he asked us to be part of this campaign. We saw the show in March which is always an amazing experience but then stepping into the looks, it really felt like becoming characters in his ‘French story’ — feeling empowered by the elegant yet strong designs,” they said in a statement.

The trio are portrayed wearing matching embroidered camisole tops, black pants with split knees and black sandals.

On the red carpet, they often wear different outfits, like at the 2022 Oscars, where Alana Haim donned a mermaid-inspired ivory embroidered Vuitton gown to celebrate her star turn in “Licorice Pizza,” while Danielle and Este selected black and blue gowns, respectively.

The sisters have had an upward trajectory since the release of their acclaimed debut album, “Days Are Gone,” in 2013. Their album “Women in Music Pt. III” received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

They have forged strong links with the fashion industry, wearing looks from the likes of Chloé and Dior, and collaborating with Los Angeles-based clothing brand Reformation in 2016 on a New Year’s Eve collection. A dedicated website, @whatwouldhaimwear, tracks their outfit choices.