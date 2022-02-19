Five New Media Launches

There is never enough time to keep up with the news these days — but there is a slew of new media sites that are aiming to help keep everyone more informed about what is going on in the world (or at least the world we want to hear about). Here are five to check out.

As early as next month CNN will join the streaming wars with the launch of CNN+, its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer service. The offering will include eight to 12 hours of live programming each day, daily news programs, material from the CNN archives, as well as original series. Recent signings include Fox News’ Chris Wallace, NPR’s Audie Cornish, chef and food writer Alison Roman, actress Eva Longoria and sports podcaster and former basketball player Rex Chapman. One major wrench in the works, however, is that Jeff Zucker, one of the most powerful players in media who has been masterminding CNN+, abruptly exited his role as president of CNN Worldwide and chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports at the beginning of February after he failed to disclose his relationship with a colleague.

Jon Kelly, the former editor of Vanity Fair’s Hive, last year co-launched Puck News, which has been described as a Vanity Fair for the Substack era, and has the same backers — TPG — as Airmail, run by Kelly’s former boss Graydon Carter. Covering Hollywood, Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Washington, subscriptions start at $12.99 a month and $100 for the year. There is also elite access for $250 a year. Among the staff is Matthew Belloni, the former top editor at The Hollywood Reporter, who joined the digital startup last May as a founding partner, leading Hollywood coverage.



Last month Mark Bauman, a former ABC News reporter, and Laura McGann, formerly editorial director of Vox, launched Grid, a Washington, D.C.-based media company focused on hard news analysis and investigative reporting, with its website stating that its mission is to “connect with an audience that wants a deeper, clearer understanding of the world around them, regardless of their political orientation.” According to media reports, it has already raised $10 million in funding.

Janice Min, the former co-president of the-then Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Entertainment Group, recently joined the newsletter world, becoming co-owner and chief executive officer of newly formed Ankler Media, partnering with Richard Rushfield of The Ankler, a popular newsletter on Substack. In her new role she’s hoping to expand The Ankler with entertainment-focused newsletters, podcasts and live events. Rushfield will serve as editorial director while remaining The Ankler’s chief columnist. Min will also become editor in chief of all the Ankler newsletters.

No, not the iconic band but the team of Ben Smith, who recently stepped down from his role as The New York Times’ media columnist, and former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith. The duo are launching a global news start-up later this year — the name of which has yet to be revealed. In a memo obtained by Axios, Justin Smith positioned the new entity as a “modern, general-interest, global news business…that serves unbiased journalism to a global audience,” while the duo have said they are targeting 200 million college-educated English readers seeking such coverage. Assuming they aren’t already getting it elsewhere, of course.

