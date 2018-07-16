CHANGES AT RALPH LAUREN P.R.: Florinka Pesenti, vice president, global public relations at Ralph Lauren Corp., who was responsible for luxury collections and oversaw all brands globally, including special events and celebrity relations, has resigned. She had been in the role more than two-and-a-half years.

Taking over those responsibilities is Ryan Lally, who has been promoted to vice president, global public relations and brand communications, a new role. He has been with Ralph Lauren since 2005, most recently as vice president, brand communications. He reports to Jonathan Bottomley, chief marketing officer.

Pesenti, who is joining MacAndrews & Forbes, was previously director of public relations for Gucci, and before that director of public relations for Tod’s. While she was a public relations associate with the Hogan accessories line of shoes and accessories, she temporarily left her job to appear on CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” a 12-week series, where 12 teams were pitted against each other in a worldwide scavenger hunt, which she ultimately won.

Katie Ioanilli continues in her role as corporate senior vice president, global corporate communications at Ralph Lauren. She reports to Patrice Louvet, the group’s president and chief executive officer.