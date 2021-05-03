Ford Models has brought back its South Florida division, Ford Models Miami, as a joint venture with Caleb White and Rachel Zimmerman of Zombie Model Management, integrating this boutique mother agency into Ford.

The Ford Miami office closed in 2017 and reopened its doors last month tapping former One Management president Craig Lawrence to head the division. The division, whose website will be launched Tuesday, will have about 100 female and male models.

An over 30-year veteran of the modeling industry, Lawrence previously worked at Ford for nearly 10 years before joining One Management in 2010. He will be leading the agency’s expansion as well as helping to reclaim the commercial space that Ford once occupied.

Zombie Model Management will continue to exist in Naples, Fla., however all the business in Miami will operate under the Ford Miami flagship with Lawrence as the director. White and Zimmerman will be completely involved in the operations and scouting of Ford Miami.

White, director of Zombie Model Management, said, “Rachel and I are very excited to partner up with Ford Models, and to bring back Ford Models Miami in the year of its 75th anniversary. We believe this merger brings a groundbreaking new twist to such an iconic brand.”

As reported, in May 2020, Ford Inc. was incorporated by Ford Models Brazil with the goal of creating a diverse global talent management platform under the Ford Models flagship. In addition to the commercial boards, which will include Curve, Ford also launched Ford Models Digital.

Decio Ribeiro, chief executive of the Ford Models Group, said, “Having been at the helm of Ford Models in Brazil for over 30 years, the understanding of the brand comes as second nature. This permitted us to quickly implement changes to our U.S. operations, and to experience tremendous growth during a very difficult year. Our digital division’s revenue has grown tenfold sine its launching June 2020.”

Ford’s main offices are in New York City, with offices in Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago and now Miami.

Significant hires at Ford New York have included former director of The Lions, Louie Chaban, as director of U.S. Women, and the signings of Agyness Deyn, Kristen McMenamy, Kirsten Owen and Christina Kruse.

