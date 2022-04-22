Ford Models Reintroduces Curve Division

After a 10-year hiatus, Ford Models has reintroduced a Curve division.

The division is headed by Jaime Goldberg and Franklin Headen. Goldberg recently worked at Wilhelmina Models for seven years where she focused on booking and management of the Curve division. Headen worked at Wilhelmina Models for more than three years scouting and developing both straight size and curve models in the high fashion realm.

Among the Curve models who Ford will represent are Leslie Sidora, Kylie Lauren and Candace Demers.

Over the course of its history, Ford Models Curve was responsible for launching the careers of Ashley Graham, Crystal Renn and other notable Curve models.

As reported, in 2020, Ford Models was absorbed by its Brazilian counterpart after struggling with leadership issues. The modeling agency, founded in New York by Eileen and Jerry Ford, was acquired by Ford Models Brasil and its owner and chief executive officer Decio Restelli Ribeiro. He runs the combined company, which has U.S. operations headquartered in New York, but also a main office in Los Angeles. Other offices are in Paris, Miami and Chicago, as well as Brazil, where the company has six offices, the main ones being in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre.

Ribeiro told WWD, “Reorganizing the business and its mission has been an incredible journey. We have learned a lot throughout this pandemic and adapted ourselves to a new and better reality. Not only have we opened new revenue streams with Ford Models Digital and its incredibly talented roster of content creators, we also made it our goal to continue the conversation of diversity.”

Following the reboot of Ford Models Miami and its commercial boards, “we strategically planned the relaunch of Curve on what marks the second anniversary since the acquisition of the international business by Ford Models Brasil. With headquarters rooted in one of the most diverse and body-positive countries in the world, we are very proud to reintroduce Ford Models Curve,” Ribeiro said.

He noted that Ford’s future projects to support diversity will include the return of The Supermodel of the World contest, originally established by Eileen Ford in 1980.

Ford Models Curve will be looking to book their models on magazine covers, editorials, advertising and campaigns, runway and beauty. The initial launch will include about 20 models, and the goal is to assemble a boutique group of talent who can cross from fashion into the high-end commercial and beauty spaces as well.

