Gawker finally has an editor in chief in Dan Peres.

The web site, on its way to a relaunch under Bustle Digital Group after years in bankruptcy limbo, has brought on Peres to lead the historically snarky gossip outfit. He was most recently working as an executive in branded content but is best known in media for his two decades at Condé Nast, where he was editor of now-defunct men’s magazine Details for 15 years but started in the Nineties as an associate editor for WWD and its then sister publication W magazine.

Bryan Goldberg, chief executive officer of BDG, called Peres “an incredibly talented editor” and said he has “the intelligence, instinct and vision to reimagine Gawker for a new generation of readers.”

“His deep experience along with BDG’s significant financial investment will help position Gawker for success in the modern media landscape and enable the brand to attract voices that matter,” Goldberg added.

Attracting talent is a must after a recent start at rebuilding crumbled with the departure of its only two reporters in protest of what they felt were offensive comments by editorial director Carson Griffiths. Griffiths appears to still be with Gawker but it was only after the reporters’ departure that BDG started to seriously look for an editor in chief. Peres will be responsible for staffing up the site, which has yet to relaunch since shuttering in 2016 in the wake of the infamous Hulk Hogan lawsuit against it.

Peres said he’s “grateful for the opportunity to rebuild this once groundbreaking and influential brand” and is already thinking about who he wants on his editorial team.

“I will assemble an exceptional team who will provide unflinching reporting and commentary on the worlds of media, tech, society, entertainment and culture and the players who strive to claw their way to the top of them,” Peres said. “Gawker’s coverage will be insightful, revelatory, steeped in clever irreverence, and always fueled by the courage to call it like it is.”