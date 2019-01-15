Jill Demling didn’t hold on to the title of “former” Vogue staffer for long.

The longtime entertainment director of American Vogue, who was cut from her position last fall as Vogue continued to shrink and shift its masthead under budget constraints, has crossed the Atlantic to British Vogue, where she’s been named entertainment director at large. The magazine does not currently have an entertainment director and Demling’s position is effective immediately.

In a post to Instagram, Demling expressed her excitement at working with “the brilliant” Edward Enninful, who became editor in chief of British Vogue a year ago and to whom she will report.

“He and his team are pushing boundaries and producing a beautiful magazine that makes you stop and think,” Demling wrote. “I’m grateful to Edward for giving me the opportunity to continue my career at [British Vogue].”

When Demling left American Vogue last year, it was right around the time that Oren Katzeff came in to lead the entire entertainment division at Condé Nast. The company line was that she was leaving to spend more time with her family, but it seems she was eager to keep working since it’s been less than three months between the two magazines. But the “at large” part of her new title means the position with British Vogue is on contract or a freelance basis, so not a full-time position like the one she held at American Vogue for 20 years. She started as an assistant to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

It’s possible that the transition to British Vogue may have been in the works since Demling left the American title, as she’s been posting steadily on social media about her many, many notable celebrity moments and covers for the magazine, as well as favorite shoots and work in general. And she is set to continue her celebrity-laden line of work at British Vogue, where her mandate is simply to oversee all entertainment bookings across the magazine. A representative of British Vogue could not be immediately reached for comment.

It could be that Demling finds herself doing work here again, too, as Condé Nast is in the process of combining its U.S. and international arms in a broad restructuring that will eventually create one entity. It’s also searching for a new chief executive officer since Bob Sauerberg was forced out in November.

The U.S. side of the company has been struggling to adapt to a post-print media landscape for at least a decade, accumulating hundreds of millions in financial losses in recent years, while Condé Nast International is said to be relatively stable, having long had a less lavish corporate culture on production spending and costs. Nevertheless, Condé Nast U.K., of Which British Vogue is a part and reports separately from CNI under a British mandate, just revealed its first loss in 23 years. A report for the rest of CNI is expected next month and could paint a rosier picture of non-U.S. operations, which have been under the purview of Jonathan Newhouse for several years.

