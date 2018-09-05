Instagram followers or an affiliation with the name Kardashian can get one pretty far these days, but Fran Lebowitz seemed to be the big draw at Tuesday night’s WSJ. magazine fete.

The literary doyenne arrived early at the Metrograph Theater on the Lower East Side, where WSJ. celebrated its 10-year anniversary with about 150 people and a short documentary on its “columnists” interviews, in which Lebowitz is featured. Heads ever so casually turned toward her as she stopped to smoke outside upon arrival. Maybe some were marveling that she maintained her uniform of buttoned-up shirt, wool blazer, stiff, cuffed blue jeans and black boots despite the 95-degree heat.

Lebowitz gamely posed for photos holding a large cutout of her WSJ. cartoon, but handed it off after a few snaps.

Her sardonic bits of wisdom given in the mini-doc garnered the most laughs and even whooping approval, and there were some gems. “People listen to me, in other words they listen to what I’m saying, but they don’t do what I tell them to do.” “No one ever compares themselves down, only up. No one thinks ‘I should be in a refugee camp.’” “I’ve been angry since I was born and I’ve never physically assaulted anyone — that’s willpower.” Someone in the audience clapped loudly at that one.

But there were certainly diversions. Martha Stewart showed up and stood at the back during the screening, smiling as people streamed past her after the credits. Martha Hunt was there, apparently alone, and was probably the most dressed-up in a floor-length green, white and black gauzy number and stilettos, and Karlie Kloss and Andreea Diaconu, too. Derek Blasberg showed up with Dasha Zhukova. Pat Cleveland made a striking entrance in a colorful silk top and pant set topped with a turquoise wrap. Stylist George Cortina came, too, as did art dealer Angela Westwater and the leather-clad Peter Marino, who was also in the film. He spoke of keeping secrets, and being from southern Italy. “A lot goes to the grave.”

The event took on a democratic air as well when it came time to settle in for the film — attendance was full and no assigned seating meant there was some friendly jostling for spots. Michael Miller, a veteran editor at The Wall Street Journal, found himself next to Susan Miller, easily the most famous astrologist in the U.S. and the conversation turned to degrees of stars and planets and how they impact the day of one’s birth. “It’s all new to me,” he said. When Robert Thompson, chief executive officer of News Corp. walked by, a little incognito in a black hat, Miller the editor made sure to introduce Thompson to Miller the astrologist, but he moved on before she could give him a read.

